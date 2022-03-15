School Board School class to share insights in 4th class celebration

The latest class of Cincinnati nonprofit School Board School will share insights and learnings in a session open to the public on Friday.

“It’s a great opportunity for the public to learn about some of the biggest issues facing students in our community, how our members plan to tackle these issues, as well as how we can all help,” said Elisa Hoffman, School Board School’s Executive Director.

The annual event, culminating the seven-month learning cohort for how to be a better schools advocate or leader — is Friday from 4-8 p.m. A former teacher and school board member, Hoffman launched the organization in March 2018 with the help of the Haile Foundation.

Attendees can stay the whole time, or for just a few presentations. It will be in-person at Cintrifuse and will also be streamed online. To attend, RSVP via this link: https://class4impactpresentations.eventbrite.com.

At the event, the current class will present what they learned and what they plan to do with all they’ve learned.

“You’ll hear nineteen different ideas for impacting our community — everything from our members who plan to run for school board in 2023, to a parent who wants to create an app to support healthy development and student achievement among neurodiverse students, to teachers who will propose new ways to support their students and colleagues,” said Hoffman.

Members of the fourth School Board School class include:

Abdine Lewis, known as Brother Abdine, an alum of Withrow University High School and the University of Cincinnati. Brother Abdine currently serves as a program coordinator for community engagement at the University of Cincinnati’s Office for Inclusive Excellence and Community Engagement. He serves as a founder and the Board Chair of the Greater Cincinnati Education Network, and the President of Generate Equity LLC, a startup education technology enterprise.

Abigail Wells has been working in the Cincinnati Public School district for the past 9 years. She is a passionate, hard working, and a fun teacher! Abby attended McAuley High School and then went on to earn both her Bachelor’s in Middle Childhood Education and Masters of Special Education from the University of Cincinnati.

Alex Ralph, born and raised in Maryland, works as a lecturer at the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy at the University of Michigan, where he teaches expository writing and courses on storytelling through public policy. In addition, he serves as editor of the Corruption in Fragile States Blog and is at work on a novel set in 1970s Detroit.

Ashley Cromwell graduated CPS from Withrow and earned a bachelor’s in Early Childhood and master’s in Education concentrating on Literacy Instruction from the University of Cincinnati. Ashley has 6 years of teaching experience and is currently long-term with Sycamore Schools.

Brian McConnell, a Marine Corps veteran, is a current federal employee with 20 years of service. Brian has a passion for learning and enjoys serving in, and outside, his community when possible. He enjoys visual arts, music, and reading in his spare time.

Chris Lord has been working in elementary education since joining Teach For America in Southwest Ohio in 2012. As an educator, he has served as an interventionist, classroom teacher, math specialists, team leader, board member, coach, and content coordinator. As a committed DEI practitioner and life-long learner, Chris has continued his graduate education at Miami University and Columbia Teachers College.

Crystal Smith graduated from Robert A. Taft High School and studied at Northern Kentucky University, earning a bachelor’s degree in Communication and a master’s degree Executive Leadership and Organizational Change. Crystal is Manager of Mentor and Volunteer Development at Cincinnati Youth Collaborative.

Damian Hoskins is the Executive Director of Elementz, the premier Hip-Hop Cultural Art Center. Previously, Damian was Vice President of Arts Impact at ArtsWave, the leading fundraiser and promoter of the arts in Greater Cincinnati. Damian holds a bachelor’s degree in English education from Central State University and a master’s degree from the Art Academy of Cincinnati.

Emanual Kimble grew up in Avondale where he currently serves as an Education Coordinator for the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati. Emanual is a graduate of the University of Cincinnati with a degree in Political Science, with a double minor in Sociology and Africana Studies. He is also pursuing his Masters of Arts degree in Educational Studies with a focus in the Foundations of Education and Social Change.

Eunique Avery is a young leader with a passion for serving her community. She graduated from the University of Cincinnati with her bachelor’s in Social Work and her master’s in Public Administration. Her previous research focused on the state of Ohio’s school report card, and its impact on the perceptions of Cincinnati Public Schools.

Isabelle Kalubi Harper is an educator with classroom experience in private, charter, and public schools, currently teaching middle school Social Studies at Roberts Academy (CPS). In the nonprofit sector, she has served as senior coordinator for Cincinnati Museum Center’s Youth Programs.

Jackie Wilson has served at The New School Montessori Board of Trustees for five years and is starting her inaugural year as president. She’s also a first generation college grad, Director of Field Human Resources at Caleres, Inc., and in 2020 she founded Open Door Culture, LLC., an HR consulting firm focused on supporting small businesses through thoughtful people initiatives.

Kaitlin Dauner is serving as an Assistant Principal in Cincinnati Public Schools at Carson Elementary School in Price Hill. Previously, she has taught 5th & 6th grade in Cincinnati Public Schools and St. Louis Public Schools. She has served in other roles within a school including a Teacher Leader Coach and a Manager of School Operations.

Karen Kuhn is a school counselor at Oyler School in Cincinnati Public Schools. After receiving her Bachelor’s degree in Linguistics from The Ohio State University, she started working in childcare and found her true passion; education. She then returned to the classroom, and Cincinnati, to earn her Master’s in Education in School Counseling from the University of Cincinnati.

Kendra Mapp is a Licensed Professional Counselor at A Sound Mind Counseling Service, LLC. For five years, she has worked authentically and diligently to provide mental health services to a diverse clientele, through the platforms of private practice and school-based therapy.

Marché Gendrew graduated from Roger Bacon High School. Marché attended the University of Cincinnati, receiving her associates degree in Criminal Justice, followed by her Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice with a focus in psychology. In December 2020 Marché received her Master of Arts in Social Work from Miami University. Marché currently work with the elderly population where she implements services to ensure the safety and wellbeing of her clients.

Mary Wineberg, OLY is a 2008 Olympic Gold Medalist in track and field. A native of Brooklyn, New York but now calls Cincinnati her proud home. She resides in Mt. Airy and is known for her involvement as a motivational speaker, educator, author and active community advocate. Mary is passionate about education and the direction in which the youth of today will be able to pursue their potential.

Dr. Victoria (Tori) D. Vogelgesang, MPA is the Director of Assessment and Institutional Research at Chatfield College. Tori graduated from Wittenberg University with a BA in sociology. She attended Northern Kentucky University for her Master’s of Public Administration with a concentration in nonprofit management and for her Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership. Her dissertation is titled “A Quantitative Analysis of High Impact Practices and Civic Learning Outcomes Among Community College Students.”

Trish Miller is a graduate of Ursuline Academy. She currently serves as the Associate Principal at La Salle High School. In her current role, Trish’s responsibilities include developing systems that promote exceptional classroom instruction, academic achievement, and equity for all students. Prior to her current role, Trish taught math and social studies courses in CPS at Aiken High School and Withrow High School.

