Celebrate singing this summer with Cincinnati Youth Choir

Sing-A-Bration Choral Camp: July 25-30

The Cincinnati Youth Choir, an ensemble-in-residence at the University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music, has opened registration for its Sing-A-Bration Choral Camp, to be held July 25-30.

CYC invites all singers grades 3-9 to join in celebrating the summer in song. The six-day camp will feature a variety of activities designed to develop each young singer’s vocal artistry, choral movement and musicianship in a nurturing, inspirational environment.

“The benefits of learning music at an early age are numerous,” says Robyn Lana, Artistic Director of CYC. “Besides improving language and math scores, music programs like ours can help build your child’s self-esteem and develop social skills.”

Conductor Robyn Lana

Lana also notes that due to events of the last two years many aspiring singers have not had the experience of gathering to sing as a group.

“That’s why we’re so happy to offer an opportunity like the Sing-A-Bration Camp, where young singers can learn music fundamentals while making new friends and having lots of fun.”

The choral camp will be held at the University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and noon to 4 p.m., Saturday. Registration can be completed online, and all music materials and a performance t-shirt are provided.

Register today and save; tuition is $200 until May 1st, but increases to $225 after.

For more information about the Cincinnati Youth Choir or the Sing-A-Bration Choral Camp, visit cincinnatichoir.org/singabration or call 513-556-0338.

This content sponsored and provided by the Cincinnati Youth Choir.