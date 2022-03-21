First Financial reports $3.9M in donations, 11,700 volunteer hours

Cincinnati-based First Financial Bank teamed up with its associates to provide over $3.9 million in donations, plus more than 11,700 volunteer hours, throughout its four-state footprint last year.

“First Financial and our associates believe strongly in helping our communities to grow and become stronger, and we’re thankful for our combined dedication to community service and the benefits it delivers,” said Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial Bank.

Roddell McCullough

In Greater Cincinnati, First Financial’s contributions to the community included over $2.1 million in donations and over 5,400 volunteer hours.

First Financial is well ahead of schedule in reaching and surpassing the philanthropy goal of its Community Benefits Agreement for 2018–2022, which includes a donation total of $8.5 million.

Its donations during the 5-year period have now passed $14.9 million, or 175 percent of the original CBA goal.

The generous commitment of time is made possible in part by the bank’s “Give First” program, through which First Financial offers up to eight hours of paid time off for full-time associates to pursue volunteer activities during work hours.

As limitations on social gatherings continued in 2021, First Financial associates continued serving their communities in resourceful ways, including virtual and remote volunteering. Volunteer time is being shared both with local organizations in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois, and also other areas outside the First Financial Bank footprint. The bank operates 139 full-service banking centers.