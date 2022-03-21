NKY chamber names 8 nonprofits as finalists in three award categories

Eight nonprofits in Northern Kentucky were named finalists by the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce as part of its annual awards program recognizing long-standing organizations, “cool places to work” and ones embracing diversity and inclusion.

The awards program, where winners in each category will be revealed, will be held May 3 at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center.

“Year after year, the Business Impact Awards have proven to be a strong platform in which to recognize the businesses, people and innovations that are positively impacting the Northern Kentucky metro,” said Brent Cooper, chamber president and CEO. “Throughout the challenges and changes of the past year, the hard work and perseverance of these finalists has not gone unnoticed, and we at the NKY chamber have the distinct privilege to recognize them through these awards.”

Brent Cooper

The Northern Kentucky region’s largest nonprofit — and the state’s third-largest health system — St. Elizabeth Healthcare was named a finalist in the “Cool Place to Work” category. The category recognizes an organization that is a fun place to work and demonstrates innovative initiatives to discover, grow, maintain and retain its workforce while fostering a culture where employees value their jobs and enjoy going to work.

The “Heritage Award” recognizes an organization that has shown consistent stability and has been an economic contributor to the Northern Kentucky community for more than 25 years. The nonprofit finalist in this category is Welcome House of Northern Kentucky, founded in 1982. It has three service areas located at four different locations in downtown Covington. Together these programs address the variety of needs of those living in poverty or on the verge of homelessness.

The “Community Champions Award” recognizes organizations that not only engage and give back to the community but value a strong diverse and inclusive workforce as part of the culture and values of the organization. These nonprofits were named finalists in this category: Brighton Center, DAV (Disabled American Veterans), Last Mile Food Rescue, Life Learning Center and the Ion Center For Violence Prevention.

In the “Innovation Award” category, Legal Aid of the Bluegrass was named a finalist.

To register or get more information about the program, visit NKYChamber.com/BIA