‘Icons in Transformation’ exhibit and sale to benefit Ukrainian refugees

Christ Church Cathedral hosting artwork by Ludmila Pawlowska

During a particularly poignant time of global conflict in Ukraine and abroad, art can provide a way to experience and process the world around us. In this vein, Christ Church Cathedral proudly welcomes back the international art exhibit Icons in Transformation to its campus from April 1 to May 22.

Ludmila Pawlowska

This art exhibit, by the internationally acclaimed contemporary artist Ludmila Pawlowska, features more than one hundred beautifully bold pieces, featuring a mix of media ranging from paintings to large installation works to sculptures that will be placed across the cathedral’s central business district campus. One of only five sites chosen to host this exhibit in the United States, the cathedral invites the community to walk through its exhibit space and engage with the intuitive and enigmatic art of Pawlowska.

Recognized as “a great poet of secret and inner image…” Pawlowska makes paintings in a vein of contemplative abstraction. She uses as many techniques, additives, and ways of applying acrylic/oil paint as possible to create a surface that entices the viewer and accentuates the process of looking. Her practice as an artist is an attempt to create objects that are beautiful — “for beauty reminds us what it is to be human.”

Christ Church Cathedral will be hosting an opening reception with the artist on Friday, April 1, 5 to 7 p.m., 318 East Fourth Street, downtown.

Pawlowska will be dedicating all artist proceeds from sales of art work at Icons in Transformation in Cincinnati to UNHCR and CARE International to provide life-saving protections to families forced to flee their homes in Ukraine.

This content sponsored and provided by Christ Church Cathedral.