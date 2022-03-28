Xavier educator, government relations lead to run Leadership Cincinnati

The Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber named Sean Comer — head of government relations for Xavier University — as the next leader for the chamber’s leadership programs.

Comer’s appointment as the chamber’s Leadership Center vice president is effective May 2.

Sean Comer takes over at the chamber May 2.

In addition to overseeing the Leadership Center at the chamber, Comer will be responsible for the renowned Leadership Cincinnati program, which is now accepting applications for Class 46.

Comer is only the sixth person to lead the program for Cincinnati’s top leaders, succeeding its most recent overseer, Amy Thompson, who became the CEO of the Cincinnati Youth Collaborative in January.

Comer will lead the Leadership Center team that delivers programs including C-Change, Cincy Next, WE Lead, WE Ascend, Cincy LEAD, leadership roundtables and more.

“Sean is the rare individual who sees his personal mission as helping others find success in leadership roles,” said Jill Meyer, the chamber’s president and CEO. “Throughout this process, he talked about a vision for ‘developing effective and reflective citizens’ through the chamber’s Leadership Center. We couldn’t be more excited for him to join the team.”

At Xavier, Comer has taught hundreds of honors students as a professor in the Philosophy, Politics and the Public (PPP) program. This program develops students into engaged citizen leaders, working outside the classroom to affect both systemic and policy change. Comer also led Beyond Civility, the well-known program that took steps to improve civility in government and civic environments. He has also served in a leadership role at Xavier University, managing government relations.

“The Chamber’s Leadership Center, and in particular Leadership Cincinnati, serves a critical role in strengthening the civic fabric of our community,” said Comer. “These programs, through the people who participate in them, change our region for the better. I can’t wait to help steer this work forward and support the development of our region’s business and community leaders.”

Leadership Cincinnati applications are open now for Class 46, which begins in September. Applications are due by May 16 and can be found at cincinnatichamber.com/leadershipcincinnati.