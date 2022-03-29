OneSource adds to leadership team

The former board chair of the OneSource Center is taking a new senior leadership role, one of three new hires intended to strengthen Greater Cincinnati’s only nonprofit center.

Dave Wallace has been named senior vice president of operations and comes to OneSource most recently serving as an attorney with the United States Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. He will retire from the Sixth Circuit after 32 years in April, and begin with OneSource in May.

“We do have an ambitious strategic plan that we just finalized, and Dave will be instrumental in adding to our combined strengths to deliver on its implementation,” said Christie Brown, OneSource’s leader since its inception in 2017 following the merger of ReSource and Executive Service Corps of Cincinnati.

Christie Brown, CEO of OneSource (Photo: Alan Brown)

Brown had been ReSource’s executive director since 2015. Wallace had been ESSC’s board chair prior to its merger with ReSource, and then continued in the board chair role of the combined organization.

OneSource Center is a resource to any Greater Cincinnati nonprofit — providing services, products and connections to strengthen the impact of nonprofits serving the community. While new in name, its services have been a staple in Cincinnati for years. ReSource had more than 30 years of experience providing nonprofits with the opportunity to purchase donated corporate furniture and merchandise, as well as providing monthly seminars. Executive Service Corps of Cincinnati had served nonprofits for 20 years with a wealth of volunteer-led expert consulting and leadership development services.

“Dave was instrumental in our merger,” said Brown. “He will oversee our consulting services, the Shopper’s Club (our warehouse of discounted furniture and products available to nonprofit organizations), and training. With his leadership and support, we are positioned to expand our services and support the nonprofit community in more ways than ever.”

OneSource recently refreshed its strategic plan with a goal of helping more nonprofits. It wants to provide more services, such as building nonprofits’ financial capacities, tech support, donor management, online product sales, help desks and other services yet to be identified. OneSource has long wanted to build or lease a physical space that would serve as a community hub for nonprofits.

From left to right, Dave Wallace, Lindsay Grome, Sharon Boyles

Wallace joins a 10-person team, with new hires replacing recently retired staff in communications and development:

Lindsay Grome has been named director of marketing and development at OneSouce after recently returning to her hometown of Cincinnati following professional work in Minneapolis and Chicago. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Ohio University and a master’s in strategic communication from the University of Minnesota. Her varied career path has taken her from a PBS news reporter to national nonprofit community engagement director to account director for Weber Shandwick, a global public relations agency. She lives in Madeira with her husband and two young boys and proudly serves as the co-vice chair of the City of Madeira Parks and Recreation Board. In addition to Weber Shandwick, she previously worked for National Scholastic Press Association, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and Lakeshore Public Media.

Sharon Boyles joined the staff of OneSource in March as communications manager. She is a native Cincinnatian with a bachelor's in English from the University of Cincinnati. She has worked as a freelance writer, as the managing editor for two local publications and as an editor for a publishing company. She is also an entrepreneur and business owner and has owned three successful small businesses. Several years ago, she discovered the joy of nonprofit work and since then, she has been happily using her skills and experience in service to others. Sharon is a member of P.O.E.M., and she enjoys playing guitar, writing stories, going to Graeter's and being in nature.

Besides OneSource, Wallace has extensively served among many local nonprofits, including Beech Acres Parenting Center, Executive Service Corps of Cincinnati, PreventionFIRST!, Madeira Parks and Recreation Board, Madeira Senior Commission, Kids Voting of SW Ohio and First Unitarian Church. He is the current vice chair of the board of Maple Knoll Communities.

Wallace is a graduate of Leadership Cincinnati Class 39, and is co-chair of the steering committee for that program of the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber. Wallace has received a certificate in nonprofit board consulting from BoardSource, and he provides expertise in board development, governance and legal matters to nonprofit agencies. In addition to working on numerous strategic planning, board development and governance projects, Wallace has been a coach for both the Nonprofit Leadership Institute and EXCEL, two programs co-sponsored by OneSource. He holds degrees from Salmon P. Chase College of Law, University of Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky University and Miami University.

