Local nonprofits get more than $8 million

Latest MacKenzie Scott gift pushes region’s total from her to nearly $65M

Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio revealed that it has received a $7.5 million gift from MacKenzie Scott in support of local reproductive health care and health equity in southwest Ohio.

The Scott gift to the local Planned Parenthood chapter raises to nearly $65 million the amount local nonprofits have received from the national billionaire philanthropist. The local amount is part of $275 million she gave to Planned Parenthood and 21 affiliates. The gift to Planned Parenthood is the largest by an individual donor in the history of the organization.

The Scott gift is among a number of grants announced recently by local nonprofits, including a total of more than $560,000 received recently by People Working Cooperatively.

Kersha Deibel, CEO, Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio

“We are so grateful to Ms. Scott for investing in reproductive health care and sex education in our community especially at such an intensely critical time,” said Kersha Deibel, Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio region’s president and chief executive officer. “This transformational gift is a powerful statement about the importance of health equity and we intend to use it to ensure the sustainability of our organization even, and especially, in the face of the incredible challenges that lie ahead. Ms. Scott’s support helps to ensure we can and will continue to fight back against these dangerous attacks on people’s health and lives. Our mission is too important.”

People Working Cooperatively, a nonprofit that provides professional, critical home repair, weatherization, and accessibility modification services for low-income homeowners in communities throughout Greater Cincinnati to help them stay safe and healthy at home, announced that it has received more than $560,000 in grant funding from local organizations.

“A heartfelt thank you goes out to all of these incredible organizations for supporting PWC’s mission,” said Chris Owens, PWC’s vice president of development. “It is with this financial support that we are able to continue providing critical home repairs, accessibility modifications and more for our neighbors in need throughout 21 counties in the region.”

The grants include:

Boone County Capitol Projects Funding : Awarded $23,400 to support a specific Boone County project

: Awarded $23,400 to support a specific Boone County project Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr. Foundation : Awarded $50,000 for home repairs and modifications in Greater Cincinnati

: Awarded $50,000 for home repairs and modifications in Greater Cincinnati Hamilton Community Foundation : Awarded $35,000 for repairs and modifications in the city of Hamilton

: Awarded $35,000 for repairs and modifications in the city of Hamilton Hamilton County American Relief Program Funding : Awarded $250,000 for supporting repairs and modifications in Hamilton County

: Awarded $250,000 for supporting repairs and modifications in Hamilton County Installed Building Products Foundation : Awarded $50,000 for home repairs and modifications in Greater Cincinnati

: Awarded $50,000 for home repairs and modifications in Greater Cincinnati Middletown Community Foundation : Awarded $20,000 for home repairs and modifications in Greater Middletown

: Awarded $20,000 for home repairs and modifications in Greater Middletown P&G Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation : Awarded $35,000 for home repairs and modifications with a health impact

: Awarded $35,000 for home repairs and modifications with a health impact PenFed Foundation : Awarded $50,000 for repairs and modifications benefiting veterans and their families

: Awarded $50,000 for repairs and modifications benefiting veterans and their families PNC Charitable Trusts : Awarded $45,000 for materials for PWC volunteer projects

: Awarded $45,000 for materials for PWC volunteer projects Reynolds and Reynolds Associate Foundation: Awarded $3,000 for home repairs and modifications in Greater Dayton

Local nonprofit 55 North recently received two grants awarded to support its services for seniors. The John Hauck Foundation, Fifth Third Bank, awarded 55 North a grant in the amount of $20,000. A $35,000 grant was recently awarded from The Marge & Charles J. Schott Foundation.

“Both foundations have been generous with their ongoing support of 55 North, and we are grateful for their continued faith in our ability to provide comprehensive services that allow older adults to remain independent and safe in their own homes as long as possible,” said Shelley Goering, CEO of 55 North.

Support services provided by 55 North are available to anyone who is 55 years or older and lives in the eastside service area neighborhoods of Madisonville, Mt. Lookout, Hyde Park, Oakley, East End, O’Bryonville and Norwood.

4C for Children is helping local childcare providers improve the quality of their programs thanks to a $50,000 grant from the PNC Foundation. The grant will ensure that local childcare providers have access to coaching and training resources needed to increase Ohio Step Up To Quality (SUTQ) ratings.

Step Up To Quality is a five-star quality rating and improvement system administered by the Ohio

Department of Education and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. SUTQ recognizes

and promotes learning and development programs that meet quality program standards that

exceed licensing health and safety regulations. The program standards are based on national

research identifying standards which lead to improved outcomes for children.

The PNC grant will directly support childcare providers involved in 4C for Children’s Advancing to High

Quality Program, which is designed to increase the number of SUTQ highly rated childcare

programs in our community. The program’s goal is to level the playing field so that every child gets

the high-quality care and early learning they need to enter kindergarten ready to succeed.

“PNC Foundation has been an incredible leader in supporting our childcare community throughout

the pandemic,” says Vanessa Freytag, president and CEO, 4C for Children. “They have helped

ensure that our community has retained childcare programs during such a challenging time and

that children continue to receive quality care and education during the critical early years of brain

development. We are grateful for the foundation’s continued partnership.”

Local non-profit, 1N5, was awarded a grant in the amount of $30,000 by The Charles H. Dater Foundation to further its mission of promoting optimal mental health through education, awareness, and stigma reduction.

The grant will help fund the “Building Resiliency in Youth” program, a hands-on, in-school approach that provides mental health screening, analysis, and a customized and comprehensive plan to improve the mental health and mental health knowledge of students and educators.

1N5 partners with local schools and universities to normalize mental health and break down the barriers that prevent students from seeking help. 1N5 works with over 100 area schools K-12 and six universities, serving over 150,000 students annually.

“We’re grateful for the trust the Charles H. Dater Foundation continues to have in us and the work we do. We are working diligently to equip students, teachers, and parents with the necessary tools to incite real and meaningful change amid the youth mental health crisis,” said Nancy Eigel-Miller, Founder and Executive Director of 1N5.

Cincinnati Preservation is the recipient of a 2022 Ohio History Fund Grant. CPA was awarded $15,000 for “Sites and Stories of Black History,” which is designed to preserve collective memory by recognizing the African American milestones and movements that have shaped Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

Greater Cincinnati Foundation has awarded $20,500 to Behringer-Crawford Museum for a Hispanic Culture Collaboration project. The grant will be used to curate a traveling exhibit, providing cultural equity for Covington’s Latino youth and their families through a direct opportunity to tell their heritage stories and experiences.