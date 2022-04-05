JA breaks event fundraising record

The Tri-State chapter of national nonprofit Junior Achievement raised $280,000 with its annual Greater Cincinnati Business Hall of Fame event, besting its past record high by $10,000.

The organization inducted six business leaders — two posthumously — March 31 at the Cintas Center as part of its latest class induction. The hall of fame, held in conjunction with the Cincinnati Museum Center, has been recognizing leaders annually since 1991.

Event chair Scott Robertson, laureates Joe Mayernik, Peg Wyant, John Hayden, Ed Rigaud and JA CEO Jeff Taylor

Recognized in this year’s class were:

John Hayden – retired president and CEO, Midland Co.;

Ralph Lazarus – the late chairman Federated Department Stores;

Joseph Mayernik – executive chairman, Prodigo Solutions Inc.; founder and CEO of Senoma Holdings, LLC.;

Edwin Rigaud – founder of Legacy Acquisition Corp. and formerly a groundbreaking executive Procter & Gamble Co.;

Pauline Strayhorn – the late executive vice president, Major Federal Savings and Loan;

Peg Wyant – founder and CEO, Grandin Properties and formerly a groundbreaking executive with Procter & Gamble Co.

The event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Scheduled to restart in fall 2021, the recognition was postponed again due to COVID’s resurgence to March 31. The 2022 recognition will occur Oct. 6 at the Cintas Center.

