Leadership Council recognizes Maxfield, Webb, YWCA

Leadership Council for Nonprofits named its 2022 Leadership Legacy Award recipients — a Santa Maria board member, executive director of a Northern Kentucky nonprofit and the YWCA of Greater Cincinnati.

Maureen Maxfield, Kim Webb and the YWCA will be recognized at the April 20 Securing the Future Conference. Maxfield, a board member and chair of the development committee at Santa Maria Community Services, won the visionary board leader category. Webb, executive director of the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky, was recognized as a “VUCA Leader.” VUCA stands for vision, understanding, clarity and agility. The YWCA was recognized for having an inclusive culture “at every level to every individual.”

Maxfield joined the Santa Maria board in 2017. The visionary board leader award recognizes a board member who has led their organization through transformational change, weathered difficult circumstances and demonstrated outstanding vision and achievement.

Maureen Maxfield, Kim Webb

“Maureen has coached and encouraged the staff and leadership on culturally sensitive fundraising and leadership in especially trying pandemic times,” said Nune Sargsyan, Santa Maria chief development officer. “She has championed and implemented our initiatives on donor prospecting, cultivation and stewardship, always aware of donor centered fundraising and mindful of staff capacity and resources. She is the first to compliment the staff for their achievements and bring this to the attention of the board and committees. Santa Maria’s unparalleled fundraising success in 2020 and 2021 are in part thanks to Maureen’s involvement, skills, care, and enthusiasm.

Maxfield began her advocacy during her time at the SC Ministry Foundation, where she was a program officer and worked closely with Santa Maria on its funding requests to the foundation.

Webb’s award recognizes a leader “who is positively impacting their organization and the community through demonstrated vision, understanding, clarity and agility in a VUCA (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex & Ambiguous) world.”

“These last two years, elected city officials challenged the shelters very existence,” said Susan Cook, past board member and nominator. “The shelter, and Kim personally, faced public scrutiny, constant media attention, a city homeless ordinance, subsequent shelter permit requirement, navigated the onslaught of media, all while dealing with a pandemic.”

“Kim continued to lead the shelter, keep the doors open, take care of staff, and expand operations to meet the growing needs of people experiencing homelessness,” Cook said. “She developed relationships with county elected officials and other regional leaders to secure a permanent home for the shelter. She has demonstrated leadership, perseverance and tenacity with her constant advocation and education of the need for the new building. Without Kim’s vision & leadership, and her community social capital, hundreds of adults would have not been able to have a safe place to shower, sleep and be cared for during a time of crisis.”

Webb has been the executive director of ESNKY since 2015, starting with a budget under $200,000 with little assets. The shelter now has a more than $1 million budget.

The YWCA was selected for the inclusive culture aware based on a nomination submitted by Angela Culbreath Jenkins, senior vice president of people operations.

Angela Culbreath Jenkins

“By equipping our staff with inclusive language, trainings, and approaches, we are better able to serve our clients with different backgrounds, cultures, sexual orientations, and identities. These inclusive approaches not only let our staff know we care about them, and what makes them unique, but allow our staff to pass along that same empathy and compassion to our clients. Without this model of inclusivity, we would not have been able to expand our services to serve survivors of domestic violence who identify within the LGBTQ+, Latinx, Middle Eastern, BIPOC communities and more. It is our goal to provide the best resources possible to our clients to ensure the highest probability of them creating healthy relationships after leaving our organization, as well as continuing to thrive in other areas of their lives. And to do this, we have to offer our staff the same resources and commitment.”

The annual Securing the Future Conference is the largest gathering of its kind each year in Greater Cincinnati, focusing on nonprofit resource and leadership development. Pearl Alexander, principal of Leaders-Life LLC, a boutique consulting firm focused on organization leadership culture and education, is they keynote speaker. In addition to the keynote, guests will have the opportunity to choose two breakout sessions from four breakout speakers.

Conference attendees will also celebrate outgoing Executive Director, Jenny Berg, and welcome her successor, Beth Benson before closing with an inspirational send off by endnote Kim Anthony on what vulnerability in leadership looks like and practical ways it can help one live, drive and share your mission.

REGISTER HERE for the conference. Sponsorship opportunities are still available by contacting Jenny Berg at 513-554-3060 or jennyberg@leadershipcouncil.us. Sponsors include Flynn & Co. CPA & Business Consultants, University of Cincinnati, Office of Research, Greater Cincinnati Foundation, Ignite Philanthropy, Hamilton Demo, UST, Grants Plus, Anne M. Maxfield, LLC – Nonprofit Consulting & Implementation, Greater Cincinnati Nonprofit News, Interact for Health, Mutual of America, The Payroll Process, and media partner, Movers & Makers. The Leadership Council’s mission is to maximize the impact of nonprofits, develop their leaders and strengthen the community. Founded more than 40 years ago, the Leadership Council supports its 250 members with leadership development for board and staff, capacity building, connections and cost savings.

www.leadershipcouncil.us.