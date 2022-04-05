Local pet nonprofit gets share of $10M commitment to help adoptions

A local pet nonprofit has received a more than $100,000 product donation, part of a $10 million commitment made by a pet product giant’s partnership with a national product nonprofit.

United Pet Fund received a donation of 3,000 dog beds to help enhance adoption and temporary shelter.

Zeke Zekoff

“This tremendous donation will help thousands of homeless dogs that are under the care of our 100-plus members of animal shelters and rescues receive a comfortable place to rest while waiting for their forever home,” said Zeke Zekoff, founder and president of United Pet Fund.

A veterinarian who recently sold his practice, Zekoff founded United Pet Fund in 2010 and later opened a resource center helping to bring together 20 local animal welfare nonprofits. The organization has now grown to represent more than 100 shelters.

Greater Good Charities, in partnership with BARK, chose United Pet Fund to receive the beds.

Greater Good is a national nonprofit that has provided more than $400 million in impact, including cash grants, in-kind supplies and programmatic support to over 5,000 charitable partners in 121 countries since 2007. BARK describes itself as the world’s most dog-centric company. Founded in 2012, it sells products through retail partnerships in 33,000 stores across the U.S. BARK committed $10 million in products to Greater Good to help shelters and rescues drive adoptions. Since 2017, working with an internal network of over 1,000 partners in dogs and animal welfare across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico, BARK has donated around $1 million annually in goods, services, and direct funding in order to help dogs stay in homes.

