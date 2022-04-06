18th Cincy-Cinco to include job fair

Better, larger and for the first time hosting a Latino job fair

The 18th annual Cincy-Cinco Latino Festival, the Tri-State region’s premier Latino cultural event, will return May 7 to Fountain Square. And for the first time, it will include a Latino job fair.

After canceling the physical event for 2020 and celebrating the 17th annual virtually in 2021 due to the global pandemic, the Hispanic Chamber Cincinnati USA plans to make the festival better than ever.

The theme will be “From Porkopolis to Tacópolis,” and the event will feature colorful and delicious flavors of authentic Latino street tacos. In addition, restaurants from Argentina, Colombia, Venezuela and more will be represented.

Some of the other attractions include activities to celebrate Mother’s Day.

At the first-ever Latino job fair, participating organizations will be able to share information about the job openings they have including information on how to apply.

Cincy-Cinco’s founding partners are Kroger and P&G. Fifth Third Bank along with several other sponsors will showcase products and services in fun interactive ways.

Cincy-Cinco runs from 12 to 11 pm on May 7 and 12 to 6 pm on May 8. As in every year since its inception, net proceeds will be used to support health and education efforts in support of the Latino community. In the previous 17 years, the proceeds distributed have exceeded $525,000.