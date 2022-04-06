FotoFocus to build photo center

FotoFocus, the Cincinnati-based nonprofit organization dedicated to championing photography and lens-based art, will open a new nearly $7 million arts center in Cincinnati by 2024.

The two-story, 14,700-square-feet FotoFocus Center, located at 228 East Liberty Street, will present a wide range of curated exhibitions, educational events and film screenings each year, furthering FotoFocus’s mission of enriching the public’s understanding of photography.

The center marks a major milestone for FotoFocus, which has historically relied on partnerships with local venues to present FotoFocus-curated programming.

Since the nonprofit was founded in 2010, it has established a reputation as one of the country’s leading organizations devoted to photography through signature programming like the FotoFocus Biennial, America’s largest photography biennial returning in October 2022, the FotoFocus Symposium and FotoFocus Talks Series.

The nonprofit’s philanthropic efforts encompass awarding close to 600 grants to regional arts organizations and providing them with $800,000 worth of direct aid during the early days of the COVID-19 crisis.

The center will consist of: 4,500 square feet of gallery space, including one 3,000 square feet gallery on the lower level and one 1,500 square feet gallery on the upper level; an 835-square-foot outdoor terrace on the upper level, providing additional space for patrons to gather; and 2,200 square feet of office space on the upper level.

Exhibitions will be open to the public with free admission for many events.

Local architecture studio Jose Garcia Design + Construction is designing the building.

www.fotofocus.org/2022/04/06/fotofocus-to-open-new-arts-center-in-cincinnati/