NKY museum to do national review

The more than 70-year-old Behringer-Crawford Museum, located in Covington’s Devou Park, has been selected to participate in a national assessment program.

“Our board and staff are committed to furthering the excellence of Behringer-Crawford Museum and our service to the community,” says BCM Executive Director Laurie Risch. “We welcome help in defining the key areas and functions that need to be strengthened to align us better with best practices. This assessment moves us closer to our goals.”

The Museum Assessment Program is administered by the American Alliance of Museums.

Through guided self-study assessment and on-site consultation with a museum professional, participation in the program will empower BCM to better serve the citizens of Northern Kentucky by facilitating its meeting and exceeding the highest professional standards of the museum field.

Made possible through funding provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the assessment program helps museums strengthen operations, plan for the future, and meet standards through self-study assessment and a consultative site visit from an expert peer reviewer.

According to the AAM, the assessment will help BCM strengthen and align operations, plan for the future, build capacity and inclusivity in staffing, volunteers and board members, improve our financial resources, and benchmark ourselves against national standards.

Behringer-Crawford Museum is supported by members, the City of Covington, Kenton County Fiscal Court, ArtsWave, Kentucky Arts Council, Kentucky Humanities, the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame and The Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr. Foundation.

