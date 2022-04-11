ArtsWave launches Cincinnati’s first workplace ‘Battle of the Bands’

ArtsWave is in search of local bands as it launches CincyJams, the regions’ first workplace “Battle of the Bands.”

Presented by Accenture and a brand extension to ArtsWave’s CincySings, ArtsWave’s popular and nationally recognized choral and employee engagement competition, CincyJams is a free-admission, easy-to-enter event that will happen May 19 at 7 p.m. at Hard Rock Cafe. Because it’s at the casino, all band participants and attendees must be 21 or older.

Dean Kuroff, Accenture managing director

“ArtsWave is the way the region funds its arts,” said Dean Kuroff, Accenture managing director. “This event reminds us that we all ‘play’ a part of the arts – whether we jam with our colleagues and friends at CincyJams or cheer them on as audience members. After two years of a pandemic that has created $140+ million in losses for the region’s arts, we need everyone’s help this year in giving what they can to make our arts – and our region – strong.”

Radio One’s R&B, Hip-Hop and “The People’s Champ” DJ Don Juan Fasho will emcee the event.

CincyJams will bring employees together in businesses across the region to play music and cheer on their coworkers, while also raising funds for the region’s arts, which is ArtsWave’s primary mission.

Participating companies will have at least two employees, and friends and family are encouraged to join. Workplaces can have one or more bands representing them.

Winning bands will receive a variety of prizes. The top two bands – the “Fan Favorite,” selected by audience applause and the “Fan Funded,” selected by funds raised to support the arts – will receive the opportunity to perform on stage at the largest arts event in the region, BLINK.

Leading up to BLINK, the “Fan Favorite” band will have the chance to cut their own album, with recording time at Studeō Par in Northside through Cincinnati Music Accelerator. Prior to the recording session, they will receive two one-on-one coaching sessions – one from the family of Bootsy Collins and the other from Drew Lachey.

Members of the “Fan Favorite” band will receive pairs of tickets to this year’s Cincinnati Music Festival presented by P&G, featuring headliners Charlie Wilson and Janet Jackson.

In addition, the winning bands bands will receive merchandise from Hard Rock, along with an array of tickets to the region’s arts.

CincyJams is part of the 2022 ArtsWave Campaign, the largest community campaign of its type in the nation and the primary local source for funding the region’s arts.

In addition to presenting sponsor Accenture, CincyJams is supported by these sponsors: Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati, Cincinnati Enquirer, Cincinnati Music Accelerator, the Bootsy Collins Foundation, Lachey Arts and Cincinnati Music Festival, presented by P&G and Radio One.

For more information on how to enter, go to artswave.org/cincyjams.