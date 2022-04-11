Holly Hill names new leader

Holly Hill Child and Family Solutions – a nonprofit organization that has provided child-focused programs and services in Northern Kentucky for more than 137 years – has hired James Sherry as its new chief executive officer.

Sherry comes to Holly Hill after serving as chief executive officer of New York Families for Autistic Children, Inc. in New York. He has nearly two decades of experience with nonprofit human services leadership, including managing large, multi-site healthcare organizations.

James Sherry

“James is the right leader to take Holly Hill into the next phase of our corporate journey,” said M. Erin Wilkins, chair of the Holly Hill board of directors. “He is a tested leader possessing business acumen and broad experience in the competitive environment in which social services now operate. I believe he is committed to the Holly Hill mission and we are excited to have him join our team.”

The social services sector is undergoing a period of rapid evolution due not only to the global pandemic but also complex changes in the needs of clients and the funding formulas of its partners.

In seeking its new leader, Holly Hill deployed a comprehensive and rigorous search for a candidate with both experience in the field and, critically, a proven track record of transformational leadership.

“Northern Kentucky is fortunate to have an organization of the caliber of Holly Hill, and I’m privileged to be able to join the team,” said Sherry. “Holly Hill provides excellent services, but it also has a high-caliber team, an amazing board, committed funders and supporters, engaged volunteers and deep relationships. Working from that foundation, I know we’re going to continue doing great things and strengthen the lives of the children and communities of Northern Kentucky.”

Founded in 1884, Holly Hill Child and Family Solutions provides child-focused programs and services in Northern Kentucky. Holly Hill delivers residential treatment and behavioral health programs, including a residential treatment program for girls aged 11 – 18, therapy services, day treatment, outpatient programming, supervised visitation/monitored exchange and targeted case management. The organization has offices in California, Ky., and Highland Heights, Ky.