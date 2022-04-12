Culture FIX: April 13-19

Churches are full of singing this week if you are craving some great choral music. Otherwise, it’s a another delightful hodge-podge of art, film, literature, music and theater. We wish you a meaningful Holy Week, however you choose to celebrate.

Wednesday, April 13

Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter in Chains

Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter in Chains, Ancient Office of Tenebrae | 7:30 p.m. 325 W. 8th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-421-5354. DETAILS: If you are looking for a meaningful musical experience as part of Christian Holy Week, this longstanding tradition may be your best option. Alternating readings with evocative and dramatic musical settings sung the excellent SPC Choir, led by Matthew Geerlings, this moving (and usually packed) service sets the stage for Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter. Arrive early.

Jaki Shelton Green

National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, Jaki Shelton Green | 7 p.m. Harriet Tubman Theater 50 East Freedom Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-333-7500. DETAILS: North Carolina poet Laureate Jaki Shelton Green joins for an interactive conversation, moderated by Cincinnati poet Laureate Yallie Saweda Kamara. Learn more about the inspiration behind Green’s poetry, including “Being Black,” the poem behind Thursday’s CSO Proof: “Black Being” performance.

Thursday, April 14

TThe Barn / ARTFlix | 7 p.m. 6980 Cambridge Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45227. 513-272-3700. DETAILS: The 2016 biographical drama, “Maudie” is about the life of Maud Lewis, who painted in Nova Scotia. Learn about the devastating yet beautiful story that inspired Lewis’ art. Starring Sarah Hawkins and Ethan Hawke.

Flutronix: Allison Loggins-Hull and Nathalie Joachim

CSO Proof: “Black Being” | 8 p.m. Music Hall Ballroom. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: The latest co-composed work of acclaimed duo Flutronix (Nathalie Joachim and Allison Loggins-Hull) explores the black female experience in an evening-length song-cycle. In this immersive electro-acoustic presentation, Flutronix sets newly commissioned text by North Carolina poet laureate Jaki Shelton Green, who presents at the Freedom Center Wednesday. “Black Being” intends to give voice to the complexities of black womanhood, and provide a musical lens into black female cultural realities and conditions. A co-comission by The Arts Club of Chicago and the CSO. Hannah Edgar of the Chicago Tribune called the 2021 “Black Being” premiere “the most stunning live performance I saw this year.”

Loudon Wainwright

Memorial Hall, Loudon Wainwright | 8 p.m. 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-977-8838. DETAILS: While he has likely made a ton of money from his first hit, “Dead Skunk” (1972), Wainwright has proven he is so much more than simply a crafter of novelty songs. He has composed songs for other performers, plus music for movies, stage productions (including his own one-man show), radio and TV programs. He has written a memoir, and acted on Broadway, TV and in films. This promises to be way more than just a concert.

Mercantile Library, The 1835 Lecture | 6 p.m. 414 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-621-0717. DETAILS: Peter Canellos’ “The Great Dissenter: The Story of John Marshall Harlan, America’s Judicial Hero” tells the tale of how a former slave owner changed American law, with the help of a once-enslaved man, Robert Harlan, who grew up alongside him and was believed to be his half-brother. Robert Harlan lived in Cincinnati and many familiar names to the Mercantile are featured in the book. Canellos is a current editor at POLITICO, former editorial page editor of The Boston Globe, and editor of the New York Times bestseller “Last Lion: The Fall and Rise of Ted Kennedy.“

Friday, April 15

Clockwise from top left:

A.J. Baldwin, James Creque, Eli Lucas and Jasimine Bouldin

Know Theatre, “The Twunny Fo’ ” | 8 p.m. 1120 Jackson St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-300-5669. DETAILS: This world premiere comedy by local actor and playwright A.J. Baldwin is about work and responsibilities – to ourselves and to our community. Working third shift for the new owners of “The 24” convenience store, Tyra — working to finish her MBA and make her escape — and her co-workers push back to reclaim the block for the future of their neighbors. Runs through May 8.

Drawn 2022: Michael Reedy Portal: Lisa Schenkelberg

Manifest Gallery, Four New Exhibits | 6-9 p.m. 2727 Woodburn Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45206. 513-861-3638. DETAILS: Four new shows to sample: “Drawn 2022,” Manifest’s 9th annual international contemporary drawing exhibition features artists from around the world. In “Diptych/Triptych,” works are made of two or three panels to present a dichotomy. “Portal” features the various ins and outs of doorways and openings, setting the tone of passing through a portal. Morgan Ford Willingham’s “Notions & Impressions” features the photographic artist’s inspiration (cyanotype on textiles) as to how pop culture, advertising, societal norms and history influence women’s self-image and identity. On display until May 13.

Weston Art Gallery, “The Breath of a Thing” | 6-8 p.m. Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-977-4165. DETAILS: This exhibition is full of movement and should appeal to art lovers and engineers alike. Artist Sean Derry has examined potential amateur solutions to complex environmental problems by repurposing objects and materials into kinetic and interactive sculptures. Through June 5.

Saturday, April 16

Contemporary Arts Center, Market Bleu | 6-10 p.m. 44 E. 6th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-345-8400. DETAILS: This quarterly event features handcrafted products and fine arts – casual shopping and supping in the CAC lobby with the cool kids.

Nicolas Bizub Grace Choi Wenbin Lyu Julien Monick Brian Nabors Meng Wang

New Downbeat, Premieres Concert | 7:30 p.m. ARCO, 3301 Price Ave., Cincinnati OH 45205. DETAILS: This intrepid group of creative musicians specializes in recent and new works, often composed by the organization’s members. This performance features premieres by Nicolas Bizub, Grace Choi, Wenbin Lyu, Julien Monick, Brian Nabors and Meng Wang.

Sunday, April 17 — Happy Easter!

National Underground Railroad Freedom Center

National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, Free Admission | 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 50 E. Freedom Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: In partnership with the Fifth Third Foundation, the Freedom Center is offering free admission otoday as part of their Fifth Third Community Days. Admission includes all Freedom Center experiences, plus activities and information booths from a variety of community partners. Reserve free tickets in advance. Fifth Third Community Days provide free admission on the fifth and third Sunday each month, plus MLK Day and Juneteenth.

Monday, April 18

Fitton Center, 8th Biennial Member Show | Noon-7 p.m. 101 S. Monument St., Hamilton, OH 45011. 513-863-8873. DETAILS: This multi-media show will display kids’ art, adult contemporary works and family heirlooms, showcasing inherited talents and visual expression. Continues until July 1.

Cole Baker

Memorial Hall, Jazz at the Memo | 7 p.m. 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-977-8838. DETAILS: The Cole Baker Trio returns to perform an evening of music inspired by Pat Metheny’s 2000 recording “Trio-Live.” Featuring Cole Baker on drums, Carlos Vargas, guitar and Justin Dawson, bass. So much better than Monday sitcoms or WWE on TV, right?

