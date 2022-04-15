Cincy Wine Fest Returns In-Person This May 

Wine lovers, rejoice! The Cincinnati International Wine Festival is returning for an in-person celebration of its 31st year of giving back one glass at a time.

Typically held each March, the nonprofit festival’s main events will be held in May this year after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

A group of friends enjoying the wine festival photo booth in 2018.

The 2022 festival is set for May 19-21 and includes wine tastings, gourmet dining, silent auctions and more. From the intrigued beginner to the wine connoisseur, there is truly something for everyone, and it’s all in support of 30+ local charities.

Guests click their glasses in celebration of the festival weekend at the 2019 grand tastings.

This luxurious weekend of wine begins with the delectable Cincinnati International Wine Festival Winery Dinner Series held at fine dining restaurants across the city on Thursday. It continues with the popular grand tastings on Friday and Saturday, complete with a silent auction, small bites and more. For the first time, the festival’s grand tastings will be held in the main exhibit hall on the first level of the Duke Energy Convention Center, allowing for wider aisles and an expanded photo booth area. A charity auction and luncheon will also be held on Saturday at the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza.

Cincy Wine Fest patrons can sniff, swirl and sip to their heart’s content in support of 30+ local charities.

The wine festival grants hundreds of thousands of dollars to dozens of arts, education, health and human service charities each year. Last year, the festival surpassed a record $6.5 million in total philanthropic community impact since its inception in 1991.

Tickets begin at $70.

This content provided and sponsored by The Cincinnati International Wine Festival.