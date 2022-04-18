ASAP Event Advertising – your woman-owned, green-certified event partner

Brittany Ulrich, President and Owner of ASAP Event Advertising

When I graduated from Miami University (Oxford, OH) with a degree in Middle Childhood Education, I never expected to become the president of a Cincinnati institution like ASAP Event Advertising twelve years later.

One thing that was established about ASAP early on by our founder and my former business partner, Mark Phillips, was our passion for giving back to our community. We have worked on many local events and fundraisers for Freestore Foodbank, Kroger and P&G, to name a few.

I’m thrilled to bring our expertise in printed items like pull up banners, branded tablecloths, custom tents and wayfinding signage to the local nonprofits and businesses that make our community such a special place to live. I’m particularly proud that in addition to being a women-owned business, we are 513 Green Certified!

Our specialty of making events, grand openings, races, fundraisers, and convention booths seamless and memorable for our clients means that much more when we find a connection with our clients’ missions.

Throughout the year, ASAP supports organizations that reflect the causes my staff and I are passionate about in a variety of ways. Since my first year at ASAP, I looked forward to choosing which nonprofit would receive “my” donation, as senior leadership allocates a certain amount for each team member to donate every year.

Signage at Rosemary’s Babies event

Some years we came to a collective decision and other years we individualized the process. We turn this into an event which includes a lot of laughs and occasionally some tears. Everyone shares why the nonprofit they chose is important to them or what they love most about the organization we chose as a group. I love learning about new nonprofits and their missions as well as what my staff is passionate about.

On a quarterly basis, we volunteer at a local nonprofit. Over the last couple years, we had paused this initiative, so we were grateful to start this back up again in January of this year. We kicked off volunteering (and life getting back to normal) with Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank in their Wrapping Room.

ASAP staff volunteering at Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank

One of my very favorite ways to support organizations we care about is when we can match our expertise with a real need of that organization. Sweet Cheeks needed a way to create excitement and signal to volunteers and visitors where they are located. We were able to help solve that problem, while also providing them with a unit that can be used at events for years to come, by bringing their mascot, Morty, to life as an 8’ Cold Air Inflatable (and yes, he may be the cutest inflatable to date!) It’s a wonderful feeling when we are able to leverage our expertise in signage to help an organization we care about!

ASAP staff with Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank mascot

In addition to making mascots come to life, ASAP Event Advertising is the local Cincinnati resource for all of your event and signage needs. We supply tents, tablecloths, flags, banner stands, tradeshow signage, custom print (vinyl, foam board, poster paper, coroplast), banners and more. We would love to learn more about your organization and how we can partner with you on your upcoming events!

