Cincinnati Bell launches foundation

The new Cincinnati Bell organization is launching a foundation with plans to give away $150,000 this summer.

Now called altafiber, the company is launching the Bell Charitable Foundation, a new philanthropic endeavor that will allow the technology company to more strategically support organizations driving economic and social mobility, environmental sustainability, technology, and health and well-being initiatives.

“Our company has a long tradition of giving back to the communities we serve, and we are excited to build on this legacy through the Bell Charitable Foundation,” said Christi Cornette, chief culture officer of altafiber. “This new giving platform will allow us to make a more focused impact in areas we believe are essential for the communities we support to grow and prosper.”

Christi Cornette, altafiber’s chief culture officer

The Bell Charitable Foundation grants will fund programs that address the needs of the underserved; promote connectivity via digital equity; and improve the health of citizens in the communities served by altafiber and its family of companies. The foundation will award grants on a quarterly basis.

To celebrate the foundation’s launch, altafiber is inviting U.S.-based nonprofits to apply for a share of $150,000 in grants – a number that honors the company’s nearly 150 years of service to the community. The Bell Charitable Foundation will award this first round of grants in July. Organizations may submit applications at www.BellFDN.org; applications are due May 20.

The company said the Bell Charitable Foundation is one way that altafiber is celebrating its history even as the company evolves and grows its geographic footprint beyond the traditional operating area of Greater Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bell is now doing business as “altafiber” in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana.

The Company delivers integrated communications solutions to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic network including high-speed internet, video, voice and data. The company also provides service in Hawaii under the brand Hawaiian Telcom. The company also operates 100%-owned subsidiaries called CBTS and OnX that offer office communications systems and IT solutions.