NKU closing summer dinner theater

After 35 years, the summer dinner theater at Northern Kentucky University is being permanently closed.

The Commonwealth Theatre Co., part of the NKU School of the Arts, was unable to produce programs for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other related challenges.

“After much discussion and consideration, NKU SOTA has made the difficult decision to permanently end its Summer Dinner Theatre programming,” NKU said in a statement.

Matthew Albritton is director of NKU’s School of the Arts

The theater company had created over 80 productions during its 35 years, with performances both locally and elsewhere.

The Commonwealth Theatre began as NKU’s summer dinner theatre. It had grown into NKU’s very own premier professional theatre featuring top talents from the region, talented undergraduates and NKU professors. The main season was presented on campus each summer as a dinner and performance combination.

NKU’s School of the Arts combines the school’s art and design, music and theatre and dance departments to bring artistic opportunities to current and future students. SOTA offers 12 degrees with 30 specializations in addition to 7 minors. All told, the school engages 900 students from children to adults annually.