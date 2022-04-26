National Black nonprofits hold annual convenings in Cincinnati this week

Two prestigious national Black associations will host their annual meetings in Cincinnati this week.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. is meeting here Thursday-Saturday, while the National Black Marathoners Association is in Cincinnati in connection with the Flying Pig Marathon, which happens this weekend.

“Throughout history, these two organizations have persevered and advanced the uplift of the Black community. We are excited for the opportunity to listen to their stories of triumph and mirror their examples of courage and service,” said Jason Dunn Sr., group vice president, diversity, equity and inclusion for Visit Cincy, formerly the Cincinnati USA Visitors and Convention Bureau. “We believe that tourism empowers communities and this week, we will certainly be ready to help amplify that message.”

Jason Dunn

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. will host its annual 2022 Great Lakes Regional Leadership Conference at the Duke Energy Convention Center from April 28-30.

One of the largest predominately Black sororities, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. was founded on the campus of Howard University in January 1920 and has more than 800 chapters located in the United States, Africa, Europe, Asia and the Caribbean.

The sorority’s international programs such as Z-HOPE (Zetas Helping Other People Excel) through mind, body and spirit serve to empower people from all walks of life. The sorority espouses the highest academic ideals and that has resulted in its members serving in groundbreaking roles in all fields of endeavor.

The regional conference will also be attended by international officers of the Divine 9 Black Greek organizations.

The theme of this year’s conference is “Teamwork is Key.” Sisters Myrtle Tyler-Faithful and Viola Tyler-Goings, two of the organizations founders, were born in Ohio. Cincinnati is also hosting the sorority’s 2024 International Boule conference, which will bring over 3,000 attendees and 6,500 total room nights representing $5.3 million dollars in economic impact to the region.

Members of the National Black Marathoners Association will travel to Cincinnati over Flying Pig Marathon weekend for the 2022 NBMA National Black Distance Running Hall of Fame and Achievement Awards program, which will be held at the National Underground Railroad Museum’s Harriet Tubman Auditorium on April 30 at 5:30 p.m.

The event will premiere the documentary “Breaking Three Hours: Trailblazing African American Women Marathoners.” Registration is available at blackmarathoners.org.

The National Black Marathoners Association is the largest and oldest, national nonprofit organization that supports Black American distance runners. The organization has awarded more than $50,000 in scholarships to college-bound, high school seniors. Association members are also participating in the events of the Flying Pig Marathon from April 29-May 1.