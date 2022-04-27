Live concerts back at Kings Island for first time in nearly 30 years

For the first time since 1995, Kings Island will host a concert series in its 10,000-seat Timberwolf Amphitheatre.

Just in time for Kings Island’s 50th anniversary season, the park is announcing a five-concert series that kicks off on June 28 with the Avett Brothers.

The packed line-up will set the soundtrack for the amusements park’s summer with performances from Berlin & A Flock Of Seagulls, 3 Doors Down, Candlebox, Skillet, Five For Fighting and The Verve Pipe.

Tickets go on sale Friday, and passholders will have the opportunity to purchase tickets in advance with exclusive pre-sale for all shows beginning April 27 at 10 a.m.

The 2022 Kings Island Concert Series at Timberwolf Amphitheatre presented by Platform Beer Company marks the most summer concerts at Timberwolf since 1995. For the first time, Kings Island will not require concert goers to also purchase admission to the amusement park.

Concert tickets will be available to the general public and will include free parking after 5 p.m. and an exclusive entrance to Timberwolf before each show begins.

“Since Timberwolf opened in 1982, some of the most popular performers of our time have taken its stage,” said Mike Koontz, Kings Island vice president and general manager. “We are excited to bring that tradition back to Kings Island this summer.”

Here’s the 2022 concert series lineup:

The Avett Brothers June 28 – Gates 7 p.m. | Music 8 p.m. American folk rock band The Avett Brothers made mainstream waves with their 2009 major label debut, I and Love and You, landing at No. 16 on the Billboard Top 200 and garnering critical acclaim. True Sadness (2016) achieved The Avett Brothers’ highest career debut to date hitting No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Albums Chart, No. 1 Top Rock Albums Chart, No. 1 Digital Albums Chart, No. 3 on Billboard Top 200 and scoring two GRAMMY® nominations.

Berlin & A Flock Of Seagulls; Saturday, July 9 – Gates 6 p.m. | Music 7 p.m. This Los Angeles-based synth pop group Berlin, founded by bassist John Crawford, singer Terri Nunn, and keyboard player David Diamond, topped the charts in 1986 with the single “Take My Breath Away,” the love theme from the Tom Cruise movie Top Gun. A Flock Of Seagulls may well be known for their bizarrely teased haircuts as much as their hit single “I Ran.” A Flock of Seagulls were among the prime movers in the ‘80s new wave era.

3 Doors Down with special guest Candlebox Friday, July 22 – Gates 6 p.m. | Music 7 p.m. Grammy Award®-nominated multi-platinum Mississippi rock band 3 Doors Down first found their own voice. It’s only gotten louder over the past two decades. Everything kicked off with their 2000 debut, The Better Life. -12 Butter Floy — he album went six-times platinum and introduced the world to their now-classic “Kryptonite.” Their fan base continued to grow with 2002’s triple-platinum Away from the Sun—which yielded the smashes “When I’m Gone” and “Here Without You.” Throw out any preconceived notions you may have about who Candlebox is. Wolves, the band’s seventh album which debuted this year at #7 on the Billboard Chart, is rife with brutal lyrical honesty and songs that run the gamut from dirty rock stompers to timeless, radio-ready pop-rock tunes. This multi-platinum selling band is best known for singles like “Far Behind,” “You” and “Cover Me.”

Saturday, July 23 – Gates 6 p.m. | Music 7 p.m. Skillet is an American Christian rock band formed in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1996. The band currently consists of husband John Cooper and wife Korey Cooper along with Jen Ledger and Seth Morrison. The band has released eleven albums, two of which, Collide and Comatose, received Grammy nominations. It was when Jordan St. Cyr served with Youth With a Mission (YWAM) as a teen that he found the inspiration to pursue music as a career. Now in 2022, after releasing more music along the way, Jordan St. Cyr debuted his first full-length album with BEC Recordings. The self-titled ten-song project was released on March 4.