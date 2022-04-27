Planned giving leader to take charge of one of region’s oldest nonprofits

A longtime planned giving executive has been named president of the Cincinnati Scholarship Foundation, succeeding Ned Hertzenberg — who had led the organiation for 40 years.

One of Cincinnati’s oldest nonprofits, the scholarship foundation named Whitney O’Neal to take on the top leadership role at the foundation, which has provided 120 scholarships to young people for secondary education. Hertzenberg retired at the end of March.

Whitney O’Neal

Since 1918, CSF has helped young people realize educational dreams by administering need-based

scholarships. Hertzenberg joined the organization in 1983 and during his tenure 120 scholarships were established, 30,000 young people were supported in pursuing post-secondary education and $45 million in scholarships were awarded.

“While I’ve spent over half of my life with the Cincinnati Scholarship Foundation, I’ve always just been the middleman,” said Hertzenberg. “The Greater Cincinnati community is who should be honored for providing the funds I’ve been proud to see get into the hands of deserving students who need it.”

CSF’s board of directors has established the Hertzenberg Cincinnati Scholarship Foundation Fund to honor Hertzenberg’s legacy and provide much needed financial support so that even more deserving students can pursue post-secondary opportunities in the years to come.

O’Neal comes to CSF from the Ohio Living Foundation, where she had spent nearly 10 years as director of planned giving at Ohio Living Mount Pleasant, Cape May, Quaker Heights and Llanfair, all part of the 12 Ohio Living communities. She also served as the initial gift planner for Ohio’s Health Home Health and Hospice program in southwest Ohio.

O’Neal has been a member of the Greater Cincinnati Planned Giving Council board since 2003, and served as president.

In 2021, CSF administered 149 scholarships totaling $1.6 million.

Find out more at cincinnatischolarshipfoundation.org.