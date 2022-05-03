Culture FIX: May 4-10

This week appears to be “Theater Week,” with seven (7!) openings between Thursday and Tuesday. On Saturday or Sunday, take Mom out to explore Asian and/or Hispanic food and culture or photos inspired by the pandemic. Happy Mother’s Day! Hug her tight if you still have one.

Wednesday, May 4

Carol Burnett

Cincinnati Arts Association, An Evening of Laughter and Reflection Where the Audience Asks Questions | 7:30 p.m. Procter & Gamble Hall, Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-621-2787. DETAILS: A few seats remain for this twice re-scheduled appearance by the one and only Carol Burnett. Those of a certain age grew up with her and her wacky castmates who had more trouble keeping a straight face than any crew in TV history. Here’s your chance to experience the “real” Carol, as she reflects on a life and answers audience questions. Repeats Thursday.

cincinnatiarts.org

Northern Kentucky University, “Carmina Burana” | 7 p.m. Greaves Concert Hall, 100 Nunn Dr., Highland Heights, KY 41099. 859-572-5464. DETAILS: The orchestra and choirs from NKU’s School of the Arts top off their season in explosive fashion with Carl Orff‘s massive cantata. Nothing like going out with a bang, literally. This piece is always a blast to hear and perform.

music.nku.edu

Sergei Babayan

Xavier Music Series, pianist Sergei Babayan | 8 p.m. Gallagher Center Theater, Xavier University. 513-745-3161. DETAILS: The sun sets on what has been a bold and exciting season at Xavier. Kudos to series director Polina Bespalko for her vision and imagination. Babayan is no stranger to Cincinnati, and we have been the better for that. This program covers the gamut from the 18th to the 20th centuries, from Bach to Schubert, Schumann and Liszt, and to Rachmaninoff.

xavier.edu/musicseries

Thursday, May 5

Cincinnati LAB Theatre, “Dog” | 7:30 p.m. Madcap Education Center, 3064 Harrison Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45211. DETAILS: This is the fully staged premiere of this newly published play by Brian David Walker. LAB has been a part of this play’s journey from the first reading. The story is about how people and dogs can sometimes act like one another, especially during the quest for something lost. Repeats this weekend and next.

cincylabtheatre.wixsite.com/cincylab

Friday, May 6

An example of Guillaume Connession’s orchestral music…

Cincinnati Symphony, “Connesson Premiere & Rachmaninoff” | 11 a.m. Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: This should be a blast for CSO principal oboe Dwight Parry, as he gets to premiere this work with his own orchestral colleagues. Connesson’s music is an interesting combination of brand new and early 20th century, with loads of color, but also a passion for rhythm. Should be interesting to see what he has written for Dwight, who is one of the very best. And speaking of orchestral color, the second half Rachmaninoff 2nd Symphony has plenty to spare. Repeats Saturday and Sunday, both at 7:30 p.m.

cincinnatisymphony.org

Contemporary Arts Center, “Breaking Water” and “C&” | 8 p.m. 44 E. 6th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-345-8400. DETAILS: “Breaking Water” (through Aug. 14) brings together works in installation, video, photography, painting, sculpture and performance that offer perspective on the subject of water, liquidity and feminism: four commissions alongside new and existing work by an international group of artists, and a film screening program. Also, The C& Center of Unfinished Business (through Aug. 28) is a curated selection of seminal books and discussions that respond to water as a literal and metaphorical framework for exploring African American and African diasporic experiences and cultures, and intended to highlight the ubiquitous traces of colonialism throughout all facets of life. Event is free. (Artists talk at 7 p.m. is $20 for non-members.) Members of Pones Inc. will offer a 9 p.m. dance performance throughtout the 4th and 5th floors.

contemporaryartscenter.org

Community theater abounds … 5 Friday openings!

Beechmont Players | 7850 Five Mile Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45230. 513-233-2468 May 6-14. “Wrong Window” Loveland Stage Company | 111 S. 2nd St., Loveland, OH 45140. 513-443-4572 May 6-22. “Mission: Possible!” Mariemont Players | 4101 Walton Creek Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45227. 513-684-1236 May 6-22. “Ada and the Engine” Mason Community Players | 5529 Mason Rd., Mason, OH. 513-398-7804 May 6-14. “You Have the Right to Remain Dead” Tri-County Players | Bell Tower Arts Pavilion, 3270 Glendale Milford Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45241. 513-471-2030 May 6-15. “The Premature Corps”

Saturday, May 7

Food and culture festivals…

Asian Food Fest | 11 a.m-10 p.m. Court Street, Downtown. DETAILS: Court Street is a great location for this celebration of Asian food and culture, featuring more than 35 regional restaurants representing Cambodia, China, Hawaii, India, Japan, Korea, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Nepal, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. Live entertainment, local craft and Asian beer, family activities and more. Repeats Sunday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

asianfoodfest.org

Cincy-Cinco | Noon-11 p.m. Fountain Square, downtown. DETAILS: This festival celebrating Hispanic food and culture in its many forms returns to an in-person format for 2022. The mission is to educate Latinos about the regional community and the resources available to them, as well as to educate the community at-large about Latino cultures, values and traditions. Come eat, listen and learn, and explore something new. Repeats Sunday, noon-6 p.m.

cincy-cinco.com

Clockwise from bottom left: composer Evan Mack, soprano Katherine Jolly, composer Kurt Erickson, pianist Donna Loewy and baritone Randall Scarlata.

Cincinnati Song Initiative, “Americana: Carrying Gravity” | 7:30 p.m. Presbyterian Church of Wyoming, 225 Wyoming Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45215 DETAILS: This always thoughtful and entertaining series, directed by Sam Martin, brings you a season finale of American song from a variety of angles: spirituals by Harry T. Burleigh, outside-the-box songs by Charles Ives, and contemporary music by Kurt Erickson and Evan Mack. What’s an art song, you ask?

cincinnatisonginitiative.org

Clay Alliance, Spring Pottery Fair | 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Woodburn and Martin Luther King, East Walnut Hills. DETAILS: Perfect chance for last-minute shopping for that arts-and-crafts maniac mom of yours. More than 40 of the area’s top clay artists. Find something unique and worthy of her. If she is no longer with us, treat yourself, in her honor.

clayalliance.org

Kennedy Heights Arts Center, “Covid-19, Coronavirus Wearable Art Response Project” | 5-8 p.m. 6546 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45213. 513-631-4278. DETAILS: Those who follow our print magazine, (and if you don’t you should!) have seen many photos by Tina Gutierrez (our M&M cover photographer), but not anything quite like these. For this project Tina started during the pandemic, participants were asked to respond with clothing, costume, or other wearable art to express how they felt about the coronavirus, quarantine and social distancing. There are even large images past which you can drive. Imagination unleashed, shall we say? On display through July 2.

kennedyarts.org

Learning Through Art, Family Adventures in the Park | 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Eden Park. DETAILS: Free performing, visual, and botanical art throughout the park, in partnership with Harriet Beecher Stowe House, Cincinnati Ballet, Cincinnati Art Museum, Krohn Conservatory, Walnut Hills Branch Library, ArtWorks, and A Picture’s Worth.

www.lta30th.com

Sunday, May 8

Happy Mother’s Day!

Monday, May 9

Barnes & Noble, “The Summer Place” | 7 p.m. Virtual. 513-972-5146. DETAILS: Known for her julcy summer novels, Jennifer Weiner returns with a new beach-y read dubbed a “testament to family in all its messy glory.” We can all relate, right? Check in on this virtual conversation to learn more about how Weiner developed her story.

https://stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/3408

Tuesday, May 10

The Story Collective, “The Musical of Musicals: The Musical!” | 7:30 p.m. Fitton Center, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton, OH 45011. DETAILS: This musical (about musicals!) is a satire of the genre in which one story becomes five musicals, each written in the distinctive style of a different master of the form: Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, Jerry Herman, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Kander & Ebb. Runs through May 15.

thestorycollective.org