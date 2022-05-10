Culture FIX: May 11-17

The seasons they are a-changin’ this week, with some ending and some ramping up. There are fun fundraisers you might enjoy, plus outdoor art, cocktails- and flowers-as-art, and even movies-while-afloat. Just try to keep up…

Cincinnati Ballet, Bold Moves Festival | Aronoff Center and more. 513-621-5219. DETAILS: Both big and bold, this new two-weekend festival of dance serves two purposes: It celebrates the culmination of Victoria Morgan’s two decades of leadership here, and it announces the company’s intentions for the future, with a diverse and imaginative array of contemporary movement. See our current feature by David Lyman.

May 12, 14, 15, 20, 21: “Petal,” “Nine Sinatra Songs,” “Minus 16”

May 13, 14, 19, 21, 22: Axis Dance Company or Dayton Contemporary Dance Compan y, “Our Story” and “Boléro”

or y, “Our Story” and “Boléro” May 15 & 22: 11 a.m. “Graphic,” walking dance tour of ArtWorks murals, with Pones, Heroes Rise Street Dance Academy, Exhale Dance Tribe, Yarroway Productions, Revolution Dance Theatre and Q-Kidz Dance Team

May 17-18, 7:30 p.m. Dance Theatre of Harlem

cballet.org

Wednesday, May 11

Sami Steigmann

National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, An Evening with Holocaust Survivor Sami Steigmann | 7 p.m. Harriet Tubman Theater, 50 East Freedom Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-333-7500. DETAILS: Steigmann was sent to Ukraine as a young boy and subjected to Nazi experiements. His life was spared through the intervention of a German woman. This joint presentation of the Freedom Center and Holocaust & Humanity Center celebrates this survivor who never let his experiences define him.

freedomcenter.org

Thursday, May 12

The Barn / ARTFlix, “Ansel Adams” | 7 p.m. 6980 Cambridge Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45227. 513-272-3700. DETAILS: For the centennial of the artist’s birth, writer/director Ric Burns wove together archival footage, photographic images, dramatic readings of the artist’s own writing, and interviews to tell the story of a man who was at once a visionary photographer, a pioneer in photographic technique, and an ardent crusader for the cause of environmentalism.

artatthebarn.org

Studio Kroner, “The Global Warming Series” | 6-9 p.m. 130 W. Court St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: This new collaborative exhibit, featuring works by David J. Emerson Young and Dena Hawes, kicks off a month-long series of environmental art and programs by scientists, performers and poets entitled “All Else Pales.” Runs through June 13.

studiokroner.com

Friday, May 13

1st place: “Undergrowth with Two Figures,” Vincent van Gogh.

Arrangement by Marianna Briner, Molly Woodrow, Pam Geers, Lori Malloy,

Allisha Curtis, Jana Monzel with the Village Gardeners of Glendale

Cincinnati Art Museum, “Art in Bloom” | 953 Eden Park Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-721-2787. DETAILS: Returning to a new, springtime slot, this festival of flora challenges designers to emulate or evoke significant works of art in the CAM’s permanent collection. The three-day celebration encompasses numerous events: talks, demonstrations, a guided tour. Plus, tickets include access to CAM special exhibitions: “David Driskell: Icons of Nature and History” and “Working Together: The Photographers of the Kamoinge Workshop.” Continues through Sunday.

cincinnatiartmuseum.org

Dress for Success Cincinnati, Spring Warehouse Sale | 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 4623 Wesley Ave., Norwood, OH 45212. DETAILS: It’s pretty simple: Fill a bag with clothing, shoes and/or accessories. Hand over $20. Be on your way. Unless you want another bag for another $20. Proceeds benefit orgnization founded to assist women in need of appropriate clothing to interview for a job, but also to provide a stable, safe and caring environment for women as they reclaim their lives. Repeats Saturday, and also Sunday, noon-3 p.m.

https://dfscincy.org

Ensemble Theatre, “Elegies for Angels, Punks, and Raging Queens” | 7 p.m. Gallagher Theater, Xavier University. 513-421-3555. DETAILS: These stories by Bill Russell and Janet Hood are of 31 people from all walks of life affected by HIV/AIDS. Through free-verse monologues and songs with a blues, jazz, and rock score, the perspectives of both those who died and those they left behind offer a broad look at the impact of the AIDS crisis on individuals, families, and communities. Repeats Saturday, 2 p.m., at Hoffner Park in Northside; Sunday, 2 p.m. at Seasongood Pavilion in Eden Park, and various locations on weekends through June.

ensemblecincinnati.org

Great Parks of Hamilton County, Float-In Movie | 9:30 p.m. Lake Isabella Boathouse. DETAILS: You know summer is almost here when you can watch a movie from your own boat. This series kicks off with “Clueless,” from 1995, a fun, coming-of-age movie you’ll probably enjoy even if you’re clueless about it. Starring Alicia Silverstone, Brittany Murphy and Paul Rudd.

greatparks.org

Visionaries and Voices, Double Vision XIII | 6:30 p.m. Memorial Hall. DETAILS: V+V, formed in 2003, is a nonprofit that provides exhibition opportunities, studio space, supplies, and support to visual artists with disabilities. V+V clients often partner with established area artists on individual projects and exhibits. This annual fundraiser features a live art auction, pop-up shop, silent auction, catering, drink, and live music by pianist Ricky Nye. I still carry a wallet I bought here years ago. Tickets are $65.

https://visionariesandvoices.com/dvxi

Saturday, May 14

Cincinnati Opera/CCM, Opera Fusion: New Works | 3 p.m. Wilks Studio, Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-241-2742. DETAILS: From the creative team behind 2019’s “Blind Injustice” comes the story of one of the true towering figures in 20th-century music. Singer Paul Robeson used his global fame to fight for equality and became a political football between the US and the USSR in the process. This performance offers a sneak peek of excerpts prepared during a 10-day workshop as this production moves from concept to completion. Admission is free, but reservations are required.

cincinnatiopera.org

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, “Transcendent Bruckner” | 7:30 p.m.Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: Season finale for the CSO focuses on the ensemble, with a world premiere showpiece and a mountain of a 19th-century symphony. Gabriela Ortiz is a Mexican composer whose music is full of the rhythms and textures of her native land, but fresh and very contemporary. Anton Bruckner wrote long, luxurious walls of sound in the late 1800s, and the 7th Symphony is one of his most admired works. At just over and hour, it’s a long, but glorious, song, worthy of this season’s last word. And it’s also a long time until September when Louis Langrée and the orchestra return. Still tickets available. Repeats Sunday at 2 p.m.

cincinnatisymphony.org

Baker Hunt Art & Cultural Center, Duveneck Memorial Art Show | noon-5 p.m. George Rogers Clark Park, Riverside Dr., Covington, KY. DETAILS: Another important outdoor show returns, showcasing works by more than 50 regional artists and in a lovely park setting right on the river. Food trucks will be on standby. and entertainment provided by Moonshine & Wine. Paid parking available at city parking lots in Covington. Free and open to the public. Rain date: Sunday.

www.bakerhunt.org/product/51st-annual-duveneck-art-show

VADA Gallery, Grand opening of new location | 5-10 p.m. 3408 Telford St., Cincinnati, OH 45220. 513.259.7446. DETAILS: Virginia Blair and Franz Diedling have been working to find an improved location for their gallery for a long time. There were lucky (and gracious) enough to finally land right across from the Clifton Graeter’s. This should be a welcome addition to the Gaslight District. The gallery has contemporary art by leading local artists, but also home decor, textile art, art history books, art history-themed puzzles, antiques, jewelry, candles, art supplies and more.

vada-gallery.com

Wave Pool Gallery, “Amid عامد” Curatorial Residency Exhibition | 6-9 p.m. 2940 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45225. DETAILS: This collection, curated by Wave Pool’s Iman Jabrah and Noel Maghathe, consists of sentiments from queer and women artists from Palestine and around the globe. Focusing on the in-between, these artists explore themes of land and water. The aim of this exhibition is to illustrate the various perspectives of Palestinians both in and outside their home country. These works being shown in the same physical space helps viewers uncover multilayered stories. Runs through June 18.

wavepoolgallery.org

Sunday, May 15

Judges Molly Wellmann, Vernon Jackson and Allie Martin

Cincinnati Alchemy Fest | 3-10 p.m. Arts’ on the Ave, 2141 Central Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45214. DETAILS: This new “West End Cocktail Competition, Art and Music Festival” gives you a chance to check out a neighborhood you likely have not (Brighton), and to cheer on and support your favorite bartenders, all for a good cause — a portion of proceeds goes to Queen City Kitchen. There is art to bid on and music by Jess Lamb to keep things rockin’.

cincinnatialchemyfest.com

Over-the-Rhine Museum, North of Liberty tour | 10 a.m. Begins at Findlay Market. 513-813-7309. DETAILS: This tour takes participants through the last frontier of Over-the-Rhine, north of Liberty Street, paying special attention to how people lived in this neighborhood in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Meet guides near the historical marker and the Leader Furniture Building.

otrmuseum.org

Trevor Kroeger Alexandra Schoeny

The Union Vocal Ensemble, Handel & Haydn | 3 p.m. St. Rose Church, 2501 Riverside Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: This new professional choral ensemble is the offspring of St. Rose’s fine regular choir, and founded by the church’s music director Trevor Kroeger and soprano Alexandra Schoeny. On the program are two absolute masterworks, one each from the beginning and the end of the 18th century: a very young Handel’s Dixit Dominus (1707) and a supremely mature Haydn’s “Lord Nelson” Mass (1798). Both are a blast to sing and hear. The program is free, but regstration is required.

https://strosecincinnati.org/tickets

From the last in-person Wyoming Art Show, May 2019

Wyoming Art Show | 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 1 Worthington Ave., Wyoming, OH 45215. 513-761-1749. DETAILS: Tis the season of outdoor art shows and festivals. Buy something you’ll cherish forever and further creativity across our region. Maybe you’ll see someone you know…and haven’t seen since the before times…

wyomingartshow.org