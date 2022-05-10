Lindner Center launches $30 million campaign, kickstarted by Butler gift

The Lindner Center of HOPE, a nationally renowned nonprofit comprehensive mental health center of excellence in Mason, has launched a new, $30 million development campaign to expand its facilities, staff and services.

The campaign kicked off with initial pledges of more than $6 million, including $2.5 million from William and Sue Butler and Corporex Companies LLC, and $3.5 million from several other individual and corporate donors.

Bill Butler, chairman of Corporex, with Frances Lindner, co-founder of Lindner Center of HOPE, and Craig Lindner, HOPE co-founder and also co-CEO of American Financial Group

“I have seen firsthand how challenging mental health disorders can be – affecting the person and their families, friends, and co-workers,” said Butler, chairman of Corporex. “Access to world-class mental healthcare is vital for our community to thrive – employers and individuals alike.”

Butler is co-chairing the “Transforming HOPE” campaign with S. Craig Lindner, co-CEO of American Financial Group Inc. and founder of Lindner Center of HOPE, along with Lindner’s wife, Frances.

Key focus areas for the campaign include:

Staff excellence and capacity. The Center’s high success rates are directly related to the level of care and experience of its clinicians, widely recognized as among the nation’s best. The campaign will help establish a dedicated fund to build and retain the clinical team.

Expanded treatment capability. The expansion would add treatment units, patient rooms, group spaces, common areas and clinician offices. It also would add apartment-like housing to benefit patients who may best transition from inpatient programs to independence by learning the life skills necessary to live independently, return to work, resume their education, and find meaningful engagement in the community.

State-of-the-Science Assessment Center. The cornerstone of mental health is an accurate diagnosis, with inaccurate or delayed diagnoses potentially leading to years of additional problems and exacerbated symptoms. The new Assessment Center would optimize virtual and in-person assessments as well as provide space for patients, their loved ones, doctors and clinicians to fully participate in the assessment process and gather to discuss results.

New Wellness Center. An integrative approach to mental health improves outcomes by incorporating wellness activities and programs – such as exercise, healthy eating, and spiritual care – that rejuvenate the body and mind — significantly helping patients advance their journey to health.

“One in four of us will struggle with mental illness, which means almost everyone has struggled themselves or knows someone who has,” said Paul Crosby, MD, president and CEO of Lindner Center of HOPE. “While we’ve built one of the nation’s most distinguished centers of care, we are dedicated to taking it to the next level. The fact is the growing mental health needs of our community are greater than our ability to meet them. This new vision will be a significant step forward in transforming mental illness into mental wellness for so many more patients.”

Paul Crosby, Lindner Center president and CEO

In the 13 years since opening its doors, the Lindner Center has cared for over 50,000 patients worldwide and earned the “Top Performer on Key Quality Measures®” recognition from the Joint Commission. It is a charter member of the National Network of Depression Centers.

The center provides psychiatric hospitalization and partial hospitalization for individuals ages 12 and older, outpatient services for all ages, diagnostic services and short-term residential services for adults, and research. The center is enhanced by its partnership with UC Health. The center is also affiliated with the University of Cincinnati (UC) College of Medicine.

“Our founding goal was to establish a true national center of excellence for mental health care and research,” said Lindner. “We now have best in class care, yet the need is more pressing than ever. It is time to come together to meet the needs of our community.”