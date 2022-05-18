Our own Campbell one of five journalists to be honored

Movers & Makers columnist Polly Campbell is one of five local journalists who will be inducted into the Greater Cincinnati Journalism Hall of Fame.

Polly Campbell

Prior to her retirement and starting to write for Movers & Makers, Campbell was a longtime Cincinnati Enquirer food and dining reporter.

She will be joined in the induction by former WKRC-TV anchor Rob Braun, WCPO-TV meteorologist Sherry Hughes and Cincinnati Enquirer photographer Gary Landers. Cincinnati Enquirer/Cincinnati Post sports reporter and author Lonnie Wheeler will be inducted posthumously.

From the time Campbell took on the food and dining beat at the Enquirer in 1996, most people knew the name Polly Campbell, but not what she looked like. Her trademark was the hat she wore in her staff photograph, but not on reviews.

“It emphasizes the idea that I can go to a restaurant, order a meal and eat it with the staff not knowing I’m reviewing them,” she said.

Hundreds of Cincinnati restaurants were featured in her reviews. Each one was a personal response to a specific restaurant experience. She wrote about fine dining and full-service restaurants, but later included more casual food.

She was on the job when new restaurants began popping up with the revival of Over-the-Rhine. After her retirement, she put her expertise and knowledge to use in a book “Cincinnati Food: A History of Queen City Cuisine.”

The book chronicles Cincinnati’s food tastes through the years. Campbell notes the Queen City’s reputation as a major beer producer (before Prohibition), the open-air markets that produced Kroger and the meat-packing nickname “Porkopolis.”

The ceremony will be June 23 at the Graydon law office in the Scripps Center downtown. The hall of fame was created by the Greater Cincinnati chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists to honor outstanding individuals for their dedication to the profession.

Tickets are $35 a person and are limited due to space restrictions. Registration can be made here:: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/spj-greater-cincinnati-pro-chapter-awards-hof-induction-ceremony-2022-tickets-337883457517