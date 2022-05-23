Kroger, USO launch mobile program

The USO – the leading nonprofit organization supporting U.S. service members and their families – has teamed up with Cincinnati-based Kroger Co. to launch a mobile food programming that will serve local military communities.

Denise Osterhues

The initiative between America’s largest grocer and the USO kicked off May 16 in Atlanta.

“The USO is proud to uplift the U.S. military community with the help of our partner Kroger,” said Brian Cowart, chief development and marketing officer at the USO. “This initiative offers the American people the opportunity to give back to those who have sacrificed for our country and to connect with service members through the joy of food.”

Through the partnership, the USO and Kroger will provide meals to military members and bring them a taste of home, whether they’re supporting natural disaster relief, serving in remote locations or at basic training. Custom co-branded trucks and trailers from the mobile USO fleet will collect donations from local shoppers and deliver food to various military bases.

As part of the event, the public can make donations.

Starting in Georgia, mobile units will deliver food to our heroes in uniform, stopping to replenish supplies at Kroger stores along the way.

“The USO and Kroger have long worked together to support our military service men and women and their families,” said Denise Osterhues, Kroger’s senior director of sustainability and social impact. “We’re introducing three new mobile kitchen units in the next two years to take our partnership to the next level. Together, we’ll bring warm meals and taste of home to service members wherever the are – at military installations, providing food at USO centers, or disaster relief services in our communities. This new Kroger-USO mobile kitchen fleet will be at the center of our shared mission to nourish our neighbors.”

Since 2010, the Kroger family of companies, have donated $35.3 million to the USO. Kroger is the largest USO contributor in the history of the organization.