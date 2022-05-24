Local arts shine in grant competition

Southwest Ohio cleaned up in the latest round of grants from the National Endowment for the Arts.

More than $200,000 was granted to Cincinnati organizations from southwest Ohio, more than double the amounts granted to nonprofits from the greater Cleveland and central Ohio regions, respectively.

Local recipients were:

ArtsWave: $50,000;

Cincinnati Art Museum: $40,000;

Lynx Project: $15,000;

Mutual Dance Theatre: $25,000;

Taft Museum of Art: $40,000;

Wave Pool Corp.: $20,000;

Miami University: $20,000.

The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) announced its spring round grant funding last week, which includes $1.6 million awarded to 21 Ohio arts organizations. As part of the NEA’s state and regional partnership grant program, which awards federal funding to state and territorial arts agencies based on population and the merit of the agency’s work, the Ohio Arts Council received $1.17 million for federal fiscal year 2022. In Ohio, all federal dollars earned from the NEA by the OAC are reinvested in the arts statewide through OAC grantees to help individuals and organizations pursue artistic endeavors.

Alecia Kitner

According to the NEA, the spring funding round will support the arts in areas such as cultural tourism, community revitalization, economic development, education and health and human services.

“Through our work with state and regional partners, the National Endowment for the Arts can extend its impact, reaching even more communities throughout the nation, providing opportunities for all of us to live artful lives,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson. “The arts contribute to our individual well-being, the well-being of our communities, and to our local economies.”