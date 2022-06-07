FotoFocus ‘World Record’ to debut more than 100 projects at 2022 biennial

America’s largest photography biennial returns to explore photography’s extensive record of life on Earth.

The 2022 FotoFocus Biennial, the sixth edition of America’s largest photography and lens-based art biennial, returns in October with a record number of venues (90) across Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Dayton and Columbus. The month-long celebration will feature more than 600 artists, curators, and participants, and open with an expanded week of programming, Sept. 29-Oct. 8.

Mohau Modisakeng, “Passage,” 2017. Inkjet print on Epson hot press natural, 58 x 78 inches.

Part of the 21c collection

Over 100 photography and lens-based art projects will be presented at museums, galleries, schools, theaters, nonprofit cultural centers, parks, hotels and libraries, among other venues. These projects include major new artist commissions and site-specific installations, solo exhibitions, group exhibitions, public art projects, performances and film screenings. FotoFocus is partnering with 33 new participating venues, including the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Wexner Center for the Arts, and The Summit Hotel.

Kevin Moore Carissa Barnard Katherine Ryckman Siegwarth

All programming is developed with and overseen by the FotoFocus curatorial team: Artistic Director and Curator Kevin Moore, Director of Curatorial Strategy Carissa Barnard and Biennial Director Katherine Ryckman Siegwarth.

Steve Schapiro, “We Shall Overcome,” 1964. Gelatin silver print. Courtesy of the artist. Part of Miami University Art Museum exhibition “Lens for Freedom: Civil Rights Photography” by Steve Schapiro

Each project centers around the biennial theme of “World Record,” which considers photography’s extensive record of life on earth, humankind’s impact on the natural world, and the choices we now face as a global community. The contemporary and historic projects illuminate a broad range of topics, including nature, science, and exploration; outer space and space travel; climate change and its impact; human social lives within various environments, cultural and natural; forms of energy, past and present; the cultivation of natural resources; and utopian and dystopian visions of man in nature.

