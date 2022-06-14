Beech Acres evaluating HQ options

After nearly 75 years on what is prized property in Anderson Township, Beech Acres Parenting Center is giving the future of its home base another review.

“The land in Anderson Township where we are currently headquartered is our largest physical asset and we need to evaluate the best way forward to maximize its full potential while being responsible stewards of all of our financial assets, enabling us to better serve our community,” said Brittany Speed, chief financial officer for Beech Acres.

Brittany Speed

Beech Acres has hired commercial real estate services giant Cushman & Wakefield to help it evaluate the best options for the 17.6-acre property the agency owns at 6881 Beechmont Avenue where Anderson Township and the city of Cincinnati connect.

“This is an important decision that we will not rush,” said Laura Mitchell, president and CEO of Beech Acres. “We will carefully consider all options concerning the property before making and announcing a final decision.”

Beech Acres Parenting Center has evolved, with its office space and cottages where it delivers programming no longer functioning the way they once did. Beech Acres now meets parents where they are: in schools, pediatric offices, workplaces and in the community. The campus once consisted of 50 acres, but has been sold in pieces for park space and a retirement center. As recent as 2016, the Beech Acres land was considered for other major developments, including a new high school to serve the region.

Beech Acres said it desires a headquarters that offers an inviting space with easy access for clients and employees from across the Greater Cincinnati region and beyond. A decision on the future of the campus isn’t likely until October at the earliest.