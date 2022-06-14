Culture FIX: June 15-21

Summertime, and the atmosphere’s clingy… Depending on whether you like this stuff, or like to avoid it, we have options! Read on…

Juneteenth

As this holiday continues to grow in both significance and popularity, numerous events are filling up the weekend ahead. Check out these options…

National Underground Railroad Freedom Center |

June 18, 7-9 p.m. spoken word performances, poetry and cocktails

June 19, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “One Piece at a Time,” chalk community art project with artist Brent Billingsley 11 a.m. & 3 p.m. Dramatic readings with educator/interpreter Novella Nimmo 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Artist Brent Billingsley will discuss his piece “I’m Listening.” 12:30-1 p.m. Juneteenth mini-lecture 2-3 p.m. Performance by the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra’s Mark Lomax Quartet Admission to Marking Time: Art in the Age of Mass Incarceration is included for all guests. Artist Xavier Hadley will be available for interpretation and discussion of the artwork. Education activity kits will be available for students in grades K-8 throughout the day.



Findlay Market | Over-the-Rhine.

June 17-19. Three-day event celebrating and showcasing talented Black-owned businesses and community partners. Celebration, discussion panel, tasting event, entertainment. Tickets $10-$20.

Juneteenth Celebration |

June 18, noon-9 p..m. Juneteenth Festival (Eden Park)

June 19, 2-6 p.m. June Fest: A Father’s Day Concert (Eden Park)

June 20, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Juneteenth Parade (East on Court St. from Linn)

Juneteenth Craft Festival | Esoteric Brewing Company, 918 E McMillan St., Cincinnati, OH 45206

June 18, 2-7 p.m.

CincyFringe encores

In case you missed these extra special shows, there is an encore performance of each Saturday evening.

5:15 p.m. “Texas Annie: Legend of the Moan Ranger,” from Jennifer Howd and Maggie Perrino, Cincinnati. A campy, sex-positive musical comedy following the adventures of a renegade dildo runner in Texas when sex toys are declared illegal. Think Rocky Horror Picture Show meets John Waters. Rating: R (17+)

7 p.m. “UPLINE: It’s Not a Show, It’s an Opportunity,” from Megan Stern, New York City. Hey gurl hey! It’s been forevs! Do you know about Varmon?? Varmon has THE BEST products. It’ll change your skin and change your life!! We’re having a little thing at Monica’s … you should totally come and I’ll tell you allllll about it! #flawlessskin #girlboss #femaleempowerment #varmonista #financialfreedom #notapyramidscheme. Rating: R (17+)

8:45 p.m. “The Real Black Swann: Confessions of America’s First Black Drag Queen,” from Kurkendaal-Barrett Productions, Los Angeles. The true story of William Dorsey Swann, a former slave who became the Queen of Drag in the 1800’s. He fought racism and homophobia, and became the first gay activist.

cincyfringe.com

Wednesday, June 15

Emanuel Community Center

Photo by Chris Hall, 2004

Over-the-Rhine Museum, “Three Acts in Over-the-Rhine” | 6 p.m. Memorial Hall. 513-813-7309. DETAILS: Speakers will discuss three long-standing Over-the-Rhine establishments: the Emanuel Community Center, Sweet P’s Barber Shop and Skeeter’s Beauty Shop. Photographer Stephen Albert will share select photographs from his recently published book, “Over-the-Rhine in the 1970s: A Journey into a Unique Cincinnati Neighborhood.”

www.otrmuseum.org

Thursday, June 16

Cincinnati World Cinema, “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me” | 7 p.m. Garfield Theatre, 719 Race St., Cincinnati 45202. 859-957-3456. DETAILS: I’m still trying to recover from the original “Twin Peaks” TV series, which would be groundbreaking in 2022, let alone 32 years ago. And this film, a prequel to the series, is darker and less campy. It was not initially well-received, but has taken on a bit of a cult status as the years have progressed. Maybe it’s a good time to find out why…David Lynch will never fail to make you think.

cincyworldcinema.org

BONUS! These guys are really good.

Riverbend Music Center, Steely Dan – Earth After Hours Tour | 7:30 pm. 6295 Kellogg Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45230. 513-232-6220. DETAILS: While the late Walter Becker was an amazing guitarist, the creative force behind Steely Dan has always been Donald Fagen. I am looking forward to an evening of taught, precise rhythms and quirky lyrics, all performed in style that is timeless and genre-defying, and that’s fine with me. Multiple Grammy-winning Snarky Puppy is the opening act, offering up a variety of jazz idioms, rock, world music and funk. Good stuff! See you out on the lawn.

riverbend.org

Friday, June 17

Caza Sikes, The Nuevo Nueve | 5-9 p.m. 3078 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45209. 513-290-3127. DETAILS: Eight emerging artists were handpicked to share new works: DeSanto (Nick Alvarez), Jazmine Applegate (Jazz Chao), Samantha Amoroso, Jeff Brinkman, Jason Duhram, Sarah Miller, Shannon Fitch and Chris Muse. Show continues through July 30.

cazasikes.com

Mercantile Library, “Special Collections: A Dance Party” | 6-9 p.m. 414 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-621-0717. DETAILS: The Merc invites you to “dance your asterisk off” as you experience the aural history of The Mercantile Library side-by-side with Cincinnati’s legendary music history. Artist Britni Bicknaver’s “Special Collections: Reflections on the Mercantile Library” is an unorthodox audio tour of the library interspersed with music from some of the Queen City’s best-known (and some lesser known) recording artists. The audio tour will be available through 2022 and beyond. Free and open to the public. Reservations required.

mercantilelibrary.com

Redwood, Celebration of Abilities: Redwood @ the Reds | 6:40 p.m., Machine Room, Great American Ballpark. DETAILS: It’s great to see nonprofits looking beyond banquets to create fun and engaging FUNdraisers. Support Redwood’s imaginative approach and watch the ever-improving, very young Reds. And it’s Friday, so there will be fireworks. I know because I hear them…every Friday! Tickets include admission to the game.

www.redwoodnky.org

Works by Pam Kravetz at the Weston Gallery

Weston Art Gallery, Three openings | 6-8 p.m. Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-977-4165. DETAILS: Three joyful, colorful and imaginative openings this week at Cincinnati’s most cutting-edge gallery: Karen Snouffer’s “Synergistic Flirtations: Abstract Painting, Collage and Sculpture;” Lori Larusso’s “Precarious Panoply” and Pam Kravetz’s “I Think My Uncle Gershun Was a Golem”. On display through Aug. 28.

cincinnatiarts.org/weston-art-gallery

Saturday, June 18

American Sign Museum, The Signmaker’s Circus | 7-11 p.m. Camp Washington. DETAILS: For celebrating its 10th Anniversary in Camp Washington, instead of a formal gala, the Sign Museum is sticking with their own theme of kitsch and bright lights. Circus-inspired festivities take place throughout the evening, with food trucks adjacent, and live music from DJ Mowgli and one of my favorite local bands, The Burning Caravan. Tickets: $45 in advance, $50 at the door, or $25 for museum members.

www.americansignmuseum.org/support

Cincinnati Men’s Chorus, God Save the Dancing Queens | 8 p.m. Finneytown High School Auditorium, 8916 Fontainebleau Terrace, Cincinnati, OH 45231. 513-542-2626. DETAILS: No one has ever accused this group of being stodgy, but Pride tends to open the doors wide to letting it rip. Come prepared to lend your voice in a Big Gay sing-along. Not your grandma’s choir concert, thank goodness. Repeats Sunday at 2 p.m.

cincinnatimenschorus.org

Cincinnati Opera, Giacomo Puccini: “La Bohème” | 7:30 p.m. Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-241-2742. DETAILS: First opera performance in Music Hall since 2019, and it happens to be what I think is the most perfectly balanced opera – music and story – ever written. If you know “Rent,” you know the basic plot, but this music in “Bohème” will live forever. The young cast, according to what we heard at Opera in the Park Sunday evening, is excellent. Will we see you there opening night? Continues June 23 and 25.

cincinnatiopera.org

Sunday, June 19

Lauren Eylise

Cincinnati Symphony & Pops, Brady Neighborhood Concert Series | 7 p.m. Maple Ridge Lodge, 3040 Westwood Northern Blvd. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: Conductor John Morris Russell celebrates Father’s Day with a program of soul, jazz and R&B, plus a tribute to “the father of American music,” composer John Williams. Singer Lauren Eylise is special guest.

cincinnatisymphony.org

Riverbend Music Center, Train – AM Gold Tour | 6:30 p.m. 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45230. 513-232-6220. DETAILS: Hitmakers for more than 20 years, Train has continued to adjust to trends and create catchy, ear-wormy tunes like “Hey, Soul Sister.” Good seats remain if Train’s your thing.

riverbend.org

Monday, June 20

Barnes & Noble, “James Patterson by James Patterson” | 7 p.m. Virtual. 513-972-5146. DETAILS: Are authors as interesting as the works they create? Here’s a chance to find out, via a virtual conversation with best-selling writer James Patterson as he discusses the process behind writing his new memoir. NOTE: Available ONLY to B&N members.

https://stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/3408

Tuesday, June 21

Riverbend Music Center, the Chicks | 7:30 p.m. 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45230. 513-232-6220. DETAILS: While I’m not a country music fan (Sorry!), I do admire how these young women stood up for and re-defined themselves. And they happen to sing pretty darn well. This concert wraps up an impressive six days at Riverbend. Kudos to MEMI for bringing the big names to Cincinnati.

riverbend.org