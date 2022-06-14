Nonprofit construction group gets $100K for 3 workforce programs

Allied Construction Industries has received three grants totaling more than $100,000 from the Spirit of Construction Foundation, acknowledging ACI’s contributions to the construction industry.

A nonprofit trade group, ACI’s mission is to help grow the region’s commercial construction industry.

Through its career center, ACI has developed an array of workforce development initiatives for the construction community, and several of those programs were recognized with grants.

“We are extremely proud of this recognition from the Spirit of Construction Foundation,” said ACI Executive Director Jordan Vogel. “This is a partnership born of aligned interests and passions. Specifically, we want to cultivate the next generation of construction workforce. This financial support allows us to keep the pedal to the metal on workforce development and we’re grateful and honored to have received these awards from a long-standing and respected construction organization to further our mission.”

The Spirit of Construction recognized ACI’s Construction Career Advocacy Program (CCAP) with a $90,000 grant. CCAP is an outreach initiative for grades 5 through 12. CCAP is an approach to school-based and skilled-trade outreach. It is a three-pronged strategy that takes into account the three critical pieces of the workforce equation: students, educators and employers.

ACI’s Construction Career Days earned a $7,000 grant. CCD is the largest construction-based career exploration and hiring event for students in the Tri-State. Students explore carpentry, welding, electrical, concrete, mason, plaster, operating heavy equipment and more.

She Builds is ACI’s program to increase the number of female youth and adults seeking careers in construction through meaningful engagement and hands-on programs. She Builds received a $4,000 grant.

The Spirit of Construction Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring members of the Greater Cincinnati construction industry, providing scholarships and outreach funding, and educating youth about careers in construction.