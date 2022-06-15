Shows, songs, spirited characters and UC-CCM students take the stage at The Carnegie

2022-23 Season Brings Broadway Blockbusters, Local Legends to the Otto M. Budig Theatre

A cast of classic children’s characters, a Pulitzer Prize winning musical, and the tale of an immigrant who would become one of the biggest bootleggers (and local legends) in history…

What do they have in common?

They’ll all be making their way to The Carnegie this summer with many UC College-Conservatory of Music students and faculty in the cast and crew. The historic venue’s summer theatre season features three shows at affordable prices, running in a repertory format. If you’re worried your schedule won’t allow you to catch one of the shows, don’t be. The Carnegie’s new show schedule offers audiences many opportunities to catch each production since all 3 shows will run concurrently.

“We have an absolutely fabulous lineup of shows this summer that truly offer a little something for everyone,” said Maggie Perrino, Theater Director for The Carnegie. “From fairytale characters to a local bootlegging legend, our Summer Season showcases the talent we’re honored to feature on our stage.”

Your journey begins by venturing INTO THE WOODS.

FAIRYTALE FIGURES, MAGICAL MOMENTS

Featuring music and lyrics by the legendary Stephen Sondheim and Book by James Lapine, INTO THE WOODS is a show featuring children’s characters (but is far from child’s play).

When a childless baker and his wife set out to lift their family curse by journeying into the woods, they encounter Jack (with his beanstalk), Cinderella (and her prince) and Little Red Riding Hood (and her wolf)! These familiar characters find themselves in unfamiliar circumstances and must brave the darkness of the woods to break the curse, conquer their fears and find out if what they’ve always wished for is what they truly want.

Don’t miss your chance to see what awaits you when The Carnegie goes INTO THE WOODS.

The Carnegie’s eight performances of INTO THE WOODS will be presented at the following dates and times:

Saturday, June 18, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 19, 3 p.m.

Friday, June 24, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 25, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 22, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 31, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 18, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 27, 7:30 p.m.

‘RENT’ IS DUE … FOR AN EPIC EXPERIENCE

It’s 1990s New York City in the East Village, where a group of impoverished young artists and musicians are struggling to survive. Complicating matters further is the looming shadow of the HIV/AIDS epidemic while they search for love and their own voice while trying to live in the moment. The story is the modern classic that is RENT, past winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

A pop culture phenomenon upon its debut, RENT – loosely based on Puccini’s “La Boheme – takes audiences through a year in the life of its protagonists, delivering a story that resonates as much as its soundtrack rocks. Featuring favorites like “Seasons of Love,” “Out Tonight” and “La Vie Boheme,” RENT is sure to have you singing along from your seat.

The Carnegie’s eight performances of RENT will be presented at the following dates and times:

Saturday, July 16, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 17, 3 p.m.

Saturday, July 23, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 24, 3 p.m.

Friday, July 29, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 30, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 26, 7:30 p.m.

MAN, MYTH, LEGEND – WHO IS ‘GEORGE REMUS?’

He was a German immigrant, a pharmacist, a lawyer… And the the most famous bootlegger of them all. His name? GEORGE REMUS, a Cincinnati legend with a story so incredible it can only be told on stage at The Carnegie.

Following The Carnegie’s staged reading of this new musical at The Covington Plaza amphitheater last May, you can now see a full production of the revamped script in our air-conditioned theatre. GEORGE REMUS tells the story of the man who many say was the real-life Jay Gatsby. With government politicians in his pocket, the Chicago mob at his feet and a lavish mansion, the epic rise (and fall) of this Cincinnati-area legend is one that must be seen live.

The Carnegie’s six performances of GEORGE REMUS will be presented at the following dates and times:

Saturday, Aug. 13, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 14, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 20, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 21, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 28, 3 p.m.

Then in January, The Carnegie will present its

family-friendly production of SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN.

GET YOUR TICKETS NOW

The Carnegie is Northern Kentucky’s largest multidisciplinary arts venue and strives to bring theatre events, educational programs and art exhibitions to the region. Don’t miss your opportunity to experience the thrills, the excitement and the music of the 2022-23 summer theatre season at The Carnegie.

Subscriptions for the Summer Theatre Series are available for $84 ($81 for Carnegie Members). Subscribers can add the winter family-friendly show SINGING IN THE RAIN for $28 or $27 for Carnegie Members. Single tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through The Carnegie Box Office at (859) 957-1940 between noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or online at www.thecarnegie.com.

The content provided and sponsored by The Carnegie.