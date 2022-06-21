CAC curator wins prestigious grant

A top curator at the Contemporary Arts Center has secured a prestigious grant for an art show to open in 2024.

The CAC said Amara Antilla, senior curator-at-large, has been awarded the prestigious 2022 Emily Hall Tremaine Exhibition Research Grant.

Amara Antilla

The Emily Hall Tremaine Foundation honors its founder and her unique artistic vision through its contemporary visual art program. The grant reflects Tremaine’s trailblazing spirit by supporting thematic exhibitions of contemporary art that are fresh and experimental in nature, including exhibition research support.

“I am deeply honored to receive this recognition and support from the Tremaine Foundation, without which the robust and thorough research this project requires, would not be possible,” said Antilla.

With support from the grant, Antilla will research archival materials at multiple institutions and undertake oral histories in preparation for the exhibition “The Heresies Generation: Feminism, Art, and Politics, 1977-1992.”

This will be the first major museum exhibition to examine the landmark art journal “Heresies: A Feminist Publication on Arts and Politics” (1977-1992).

Spanning nearly three decades of art making, The Heresies Generation pivots around 80 key artists whose visual and conceptual investigations pioneered intersectional ideas that would go on to dominate American art discourse in the 21st century.

The exhibition is slated to debut at the CAC in 2024, followed by a tentative exhibition tour to two other North American venues.