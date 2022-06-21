Culture FIX: June 22-28

The coming week is chock-full of visual art, song and even some art songs, plus a parade and festival overflowing with Pride. A week-long feast for all your senses.

Last chance…

Cincinnati Opera, “La Bohème” | Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: Still two chances to see what I think is Puccini’s perfect opera – a balance of gorgeous music, a moving story that actually makes sense, and a young, attractive sextet of young Bohemians who sing like crazy and span the ethnic rainbow. Thursday and saturday at 7:30 p.m. And Saturday will be fancy, as the company’s “Bal de Triomphe” will take place before and after the performance. Lots of folks will be dressing up.

cincinnatiopera.org

Wednesday, June 22

Two flavors of jazz

We Create Jazz Ensemble

Mambo Combo is bassist Mike Scharfe‘s Latin-infused group, made up of local all-stars. The We Create Jazz Ensemble is an outstanding collection of local, young, (mostly) women jazzers. Maybe sample the two…only five minutes apart!

Clifton Cultural Arts Center, “Wednesdays in the Woods”: Mambo Combo | 7 p.m. Burnett Woods, Clifton. 513-497-2860. cliftonculturalarts.org

| 7 p.m. Burnett Woods, Clifton. 513-497-2860. cliftonculturalarts.org Jazz Alive/LAS Underground, We Create Jazz Ensemble | 6:30-8:30 p.m. campSITE Sculpture Park, 2866 Colerain Ave., Camp Washington. facebook.com/jazzalivecinci. Also, live streamed via LAS Underground. Rain location: American Sign Museum

Thursday, June 23

Contemporary Arts Center, “Buck Niehoff, The Thames, and Connecting Through Water” | 5:30 p.m. 44 E. 6th St., Cincinnati, OH 513-345-2941. DETAILS: The new Barbara and Lawrence Myers Lecture Series presents quarterly public lectures aligned with themes and issues corresponding to exhibitions or performances at the CAC. Attorney, philanthropist and author Buck Niehoff’s passion for rivers led him on a 184-mile journey along the Thames River, which he chronicled in his book “Walking the Thames.” Here he talks about his journey, while creating personal connections to themes in the CAC exhibit “Breaking Water,” such as human/water interconnection and water as a holder of memory.



contemporaryartscenter.org

Studio Kroner, DIVIDED BY/TWO | 6-9 p.m. 130 W. Court St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: This exhibit by identical twin artists Jeff and John Winkle is “an exploration of work inspired by memories and experiences of life in a small town, and is meant to remind us of humanity, humility, common sense, simpler times, faith, aspirations, hard work, heart and hope.” The brothers work as a team, with one concepting and composing and the other painting and drawing and framing. Continues through July 23.

studiokroner.com

Friday, June 24

A work by Radha Lakshmi

ArtWorks, “Sustainable Creativity” | 4-7 p.m. V² Gallery, 929 E. McMillan St., Cincinnati, OH 45206. 513-333-0388. DETAILS: With the guidance of lead teacher Radha Lakshmi, ArtWorks Youth Artists have created individual pieces using printing and layering with flowers. Born and raised in India, Lakshmi’s art-making has moved from printmaking to ritual threshold ephemeral art. He instruction to these artists has included rituals of India and how to use eco-friendly techniques to tell stories. Continues through Aug. 13.

artworkscincinnati.org

Brady Music Center, Jackson Browne | 8 p.m. 25 Race St. Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: When I first saw now-Hall of Famer Jackson Browne in 1972, he was accompanied only by multi-instrumentalist David Lindley. For this show, he brings along a full band to promote his Grammy-nominated 2021 album “Downhill From Everywhere.” You know he’ll throw in a few of his many hits. Good seats remain…

bradymusiccenter.com

Cincinnati Art Museum, Art After Dark: “Born This Way” | 5-9 p.m. Eden Park. DETAILS: Celebrating all things Pride this week with Drag Queen Phaedra, music by DJ Mowgli, food for purchase, cash bars, and docent-led tours throughout the evening. Presented in partnership with AfroChine. #ArtAfterDarkCincy

cincinnatiartmuseum.org

Cincinnati World Cinema, “Marvelous and the Black Hole” | 7 p.m. Garfield Theatre, 719 Race St., Cincinnati 45202. 859-957-3456. DETAILS: A fresh take by director Kate Tsang on a familiar tale of a young person coping with death, grief and anger, Tsang uses her illustration skills as an innovative way to expand her characters. In her feature debut, Tsang demonstrates how creativity can carry us through the tough times. Rhea Perlman shines in a prominent supporting role. Repeats Saturday evening and Sunday at 4 p.m.

cincyworldcinema.org

Save Our Souls Art, “SOS Art 2022” | 6-9 p.m. Art Academy of Cincinnati. DETAILS: Curator Saad Ghosn has been working on our souls for two decades now, weaving together images and words to promote peace and social justice. We need this kind of thinking more than ever here in 2022. Check it out. Runs through July 10.

sosartcincinnati.com

Saturday, June 25

Cincinnati Pride Festival | 11 a.m. parade, noon-9 p.m. festival. Downtown and Sawyer Point. DETAILS: The culmination of weeks of activities, and one of the most joyful and colorful events each year, the Pride Festival kicks off with a parade that ranges from the sedate to the slightly salacious, but all in good fun. Elizabeth and I were honored to be float judges a few years ago. The parade uncorks at Sawyer Point, where food, vendors and live music by Shea Diamond, Jordy, Alex Newell and Daya keep things lively until well into the evening. If you identify as LGBTQ+ or are an ally, go and have a blast.

cincinnatipride.org/events.html

Clifton Cultural Arts Center, “Commentary and Contemplation” | 6-8 p.m. 2728 Short Vine St., Cincinnati OH 45219. 513-497-2860. DETAILS: Judith Effa Ford is the 12th winner of the CCAC’s Golden Ticket. This show of her work is described as a “curated play between the figurative and the abstract, where the influences of assemblage sculptors, orthodox iconography and abstract expressionism are evident along with a bold love of color.” On display through July 15.

cliftonculturalarts.org

Works by Ashley Hines and Tari Sasser

VADA Gallery, “Summer Palette” | 6-10 p.m. 3408 Telford St., Cincinnati, OH 45220. 513-259-7446. DETAILS: Owners Virginia Blair and Franz Diedling are ramping up exhibits in this new space conveniently located within a few steps of the Clifton Graeter’s. But before your ice cream cone, have a gander at works by local artists Ashley Hines and Tari Sasser. In addition to the art, VADA also stocks artful home goods. The exhibit runs through July 30.

vada-gallery.com

Veronica Graham, “Global Warming Agitprop Posters, (Big Cats), 2022,

13″ x 19″, screen print

Wave Pool Gallery, “Not Quite Fatal” | 6-9 p.m. 2940 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45225. DETAILS: Curatorial Resident Chelsea Smith has put together an exhibition exploring a range of creative responses to the diminishing returns of our Earth and the power of visual art to reckon with the complicated possibilities of climate change. The three artists – Luis Estrada, Veronica Graham and Tyler Spohn – address “ongoing issues of human/place displacement and the urgency of interspecies care.” Continues through Aug. 6.

wavepoolgallery.org

Sunday, June 26

Cincinnati Song Initiative, “Let It Be New” | 4 p.m. Virtial. DETAILS: This virtual performance showcases new art songs by 10 composers participating in the 2021-2022 National Association of Teachers of Singing Mentoring Program. Each mentee was paired with an established composer for an eight-month period, receiving monthly one-on-one coachings. This year, these emerging composers (above) were guided by Evan Mack, Steven Mark Kohn, Lori Laitman, Nkeiru Okoye, Tom Cipullo, Libby Larsen, Maria Corley and David Conte. Here’s your chance to hear what art songs sound like these days.

cincinnatisonginitiative.org

Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez

(Photo by Liz Ross Cruse)

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Brady Neighborhood Concert | 7 p.m. Dunham Recreation Center, Price Hill. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: It’s nice to see the CSO spread it’s presence beyond the glorious confines of Music Hall. In this second in the series of Brady concerts, Enrico Lopez-Yañez, principal Pops conductor of the Nashville Symphony Orchestra, joins CSO violinist Charles Morey and Cincinnati vocalist Ciara Harper for a Latin-infused program of music from Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Puerto Rico, along with hits of the Isley Brothers and Aretha Franklin, and a tribute to the movie music of John Williams.

cincinnatisymphony.org

Taft Museum of Art, Bicentennial Community Celebration | 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 316 Pike St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-241-0343. DETAILS: Celebrate the Taft historic house’s 200th birthday by exploring the newly re-opened galleries and enjoying a variety of performances, art-making opportunities, tours and more. This is a free event, with no reservations required, and includes admission to “Jane Austen: Fashion & Sensibility,” “Jane Austen in London: A Wall-Sized Map,” and the museum’s permanent collection galleries.

taftmuseum.org

Monday, June 27

Joseph-Beth Booksellers, “Cincinnati Food: A History of Queen City Cuisine” | 7 p.m. 2692 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45208. 513-396-8960. DETAILS: Long before she graced our final page, Polly Campbell was the most visible (and feared?) food writer in Cincinnati. Here she shares insights into her writing about Cincinnati’s food heritage. While you’re at J-B, you can pick up a copy of the July M&M and read Polly’s thoughts on blood as our life force.

josephbeth.com

Transatlantis: John Zappa, Nick Fryer, Sylvain Acher and Rob Allgeyer

Washington Park, Jazz at the Park | 6-9 p.m. Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: Guitarist/composer Sylvain Acher (Faux Frenchmen, The Burning Caravan) has found yet another vehicle for his musical expression. His group Transatlantis performs original “world music” tunes influenced by (at least) two continents. Sylvain is joined by Rob Allgeyer (B3 organ, piano, accordion), Nick Fryer (bass) and John Zappa (drums).

washingtonpark.org/events

Tuesday, June 28

Broadway Across America, “Hairspray” | Procter & Gamble Hall, Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-721-3344. DETAILS: In this Tony Award-winning musical comedy, 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad, in 1960’s Baltimore, sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world? The fun runs through July 3.

cincinnati.broadway.com

Kennedy Heights Arts Center, Artist Talk: Tina Gutierrez | 5:30 p.m. 6546 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45213. 513-631-4278. DETAILS: Our feature photographer, Tina Gutierrez, talks about what went into creating the dozens of photos she created with crazy partners during the course of the pandemic for this extensive, moving and often hilarious exhibit. Runs through July 2. Don’t miss it.

kennedyarts.org