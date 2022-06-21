PWC gets $10K from NKY funder

People Working Cooperatively, a $12 million nonprofit that provides home repair, weatherization, and accessibility modification services for low-income homeowners throughout 20 counties in the Greater Cincinnati area, has received $10,000 in grant funding from the Elsa Heisel Sule Foundation.

“Grants like this from the Elsa Heisel Sule Foundation are an integral part of continuing PWC’s mission of helping neighbors in need with critical home repairs,” said Chris Owens, PWC’s vice president of development. “It is imperative that we help keep our clients safe and healthy in their homes with quality and professional service. The average cost of a repair for PWC is $1,500. With the money from this grant, we will be able to help multiple families with their home repair needs.”

Chris Owens

The Elsa Heisel Sule Foundation is a charitable trust that was established by Northern Kentuckian Elsa Heisel Sule in 2004. The foundation provides grants to nonprofit organizations and public agencies within the Tri-State area with programs that fall within the focus areas of education success and scholarships, health wellness and scientific research, children’s welfare and competitive sports, fine and performing arts and cultural vibrancy, civic public affairs, animal welfare and preservation or environmental and community stewardship. The foundation granted just shy of $1 million last year.

PWC, which generates about $2 million in annual non-corporate or government contributions, will use the funds for repairs and modifications for clients, most of whom are elderly, veterans, single parents or grandparents raising children and individuals with disabilities. The organization, which serves about 6,000 individuals annually, is often the only home-repair resource for these underserved community members, and is part of a network of agencies seeking to help residents remain in their homes.