Culture FIX: June 29-July 5

A relatively quiet week ahead, but quality outstrips quantity anytime.

Wednesday, June 29

Violinist Judith Ingolfsson and pianist Vladimir Stoupel

Ascent International Chamber Music Festival Concert Series | 7:30 p.m. Werner Recital Hall, CCM. DETAILS: The opening concert of this new series, curated by CSO cellist Alan Rafferty, features the world-renowned Duo Ingolfsson-Stoupel – violinist Judith Ingolfsson and pianist Vladimir Stoupel. The program showcases music of Mozart, Schumann, Janacek and a solo violin work by Ysaye. It’s great to have another series of live music in the summer. Also, see Friday…

Young Professionals Choral Collective, “Illuminations: Drawn from the Medieval Page” | 8 p.m. ARCO West Price Hill, 3301 Price Ave., Cincinnati, OH, 45205. 513-601-8699. DETAILS: This performance by the YPCC Chamber Choir, an elite group within YPCC, is led by guest conductor Krista Cornish Scott, The program was inspired by medieval scribes and the vivid and sometimes strange artwork of the middle ages. Works will include settings by Hildegard von Bingen, rousing drinking songs with a wink to earthly pleasures, and a medieval bestiary set with strange and comical creatures. Guests include the Cincinnati Boychoir and singers from the May Festival Chorus.

Thursday, June 30

Battle of the Ohio: Dueling Movie Edition

Choose your movie or choose your side, as it were. Dueling venues on the Kentucky and Ohio side share outdoor cinematic epics (well at least fun flicks!). Kids need to go to Newport, because it’s adults-only at Sawyer Point.

Newport on the Levee | 6 p.m. “Space Jam: A New Legacy”

NightLight 513 , Sawyer Point’s P&G Pavilion | 7:30 p.m. “Mean Girls

Taft Theatre, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy | 8 p.m. 317 E. 5th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: Having been around since 1989, this contemporary swing band continues to pump out fun, fresh tunes. It’s 1947, but with a distinctly modern twist. A great way to ease into the holiday weekend.

Friday, July 1

Pianist Sandra Rivers and cellist Alan Rafferty

Ascent International Chamber Music Festival Concert Series | 7:30 p.m. Werner Recital Hall, CCM. DETAILS: The composer and violinist Jessie Montgomery wrote her Duo for Violin and Cello “as an ode to friendship with movements characterizing laughter, compassion, adventure, and sometimes silliness.” A perfect metaphor for making chamber music. The program, featuring six gifted instrumentalists, also includes Clara Schumann’s Piano Trio and Faure’s C Minor Piano Quartet, featuring

Cincinnati Museum Center, “Made in Cincinnati” | Opens 10 a.m. 1301 Western Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45203. 513-287-7000. DETAILS: The CMC’s newest permanent exhibit is a celebration of Cincinnati’s entrepreneurial spirit, showcasing products made here and innovations that transformed the market. The exhibit also reveals uniquely Cincinnati stories that changed our daily lives in ways we take for granted, including weather maps, glass oven doors and the “disassembly line,” which I will let you learn about in person!

Commonwealth Artists Student Theatre, “Shakespeare in Love” | 7:30 p.m. Stained Glass Theater, 802 York St., Newport, KY 41071. 859-474-2811. DETAILS: What better group to perform a play about young people falling in love creating theater than an all-star group of high school thespians from across the regions. Repeats Saturday evening, Sunday at 2 p.m. and next weekend.

Taps Tastes & Tunes Festival | 5-10 p.m. National Voice of America Museum, West Chester. DETAILS: This weekend-long festival (through Sunday) is convenient, especially for those to the north, but if you’ve never been to the museum, it provides a fascinating look at the role Voice of America broadcasts played during 20th-century global conflicts. Visitors can enjoy food, beverages and live music featuring the Naked Karate Girls (Sunday, 4:30 p.m.) and the Spin Doctors (Sunday, 8 p.m.), plus fireworks at 10 p.m. Sunday. Repeats Saturday noon-11 p.m. and Sunday noon-10 p.m.

Saturday, July 2

Joseph-Beth Booksellers, “Cincinnati’s Germans Before World War I” | 11 a.m. 2692 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45208. 513-396-8960. DETAILS: We all have a general idea of how Cincinnati a center of German immigration, but here is a chance to delve more deeply and learn from an expert on the subject, author Don Heinrich Tolzmann. Our direct, historical connection to Europe is one of the things that sets Cincinnati apart from other Midwest cities. Go learn more!

Krohn Conservatory, Science of Color featuring “Prismatica” | 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Eden Park, Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-421-4086. DETAILS: This new show allows you to surround yourself with a floral rainbow and learn about color. In the interactive art installation”Prismatica,” giant pivoting prisms will transform Krohn into an interactive kaleidoscope, transmitting every color. Visitors can wander and manipulate the prisms unleashing an infinite interplay of lights and colorful reflections. Runs through Oct. 16.

Sunday, July 3

Blue Ash/Montgomery Symphony, “High Adventure” | 7:30 p.m. Montgomery Park, 10101 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45242. 513-549-2197. DETAILS: Music Director Michael Chertock leads an Independence Day concert that includes music from “Jurassic Park,” “The Wizard of Oz” and “Wicked,” along with patriotic favorites such as “America the Beautiful,” “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” “Armed Forces Salute” and much more.

Monday, July 4 (Happy Independence Day!)

John Morris Russell

Cincinnati Pops, Red, White and Boom! | 8 p.m. Riverbend, Coney Island. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: John Morris Russell leads the Pops in a concert of patriotic hits, with a large dose of Rozzi fireworks for dessert. Two Independence Day traditions for the price of one.

