NKY adds to leadership programs

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce has developed a new program focused on assisting employers with retaining top talent and growing the next generation of leaders within their organizations.

“Encounter NKY” is designed to help participants establish meaningful professional and personal relationships and will assist class members in developing a greater sense of belonging to the community while exploring all the ways Northern Kentucky puts the “great” in Greater Cincinnati.

Developed out of the Leadership NKY Class of 2019 in an effort the help address the region’s workforce issues, Encounter NKY rounds out the NKY chamber’s leadership programming alongside Leadership Northern Kentucky and Regional Youth Leadership.

Dawn Denham

“A big piece of the workforce puzzle that we’re trying to solve is connecting emerging professionals with the local business community,” said Dawn Denham, the NKY chamber’s director of leadership programs. “We want to help them develop a sense of belonging and keep them invested in the region. Encounter NKY was a program we needed to create to ensure our community is a place where people can grow, thrive, and truly call the region home, regardless of where they are from and for those especially in the early stages of their careers.”

The Encounter NKY program is ideal for both individuals new to the region and emerging professionals with a sense of urgency for career advancement and who desire a deeper connection to the region. Over a three-month period, the class will meet twice a month for a half-day long immersive experience. Participants will “encounter” what makes NKY unique and learn about the region’s economy, vibrancy, health, state and local government, and “why Northern Kentucky is the perfect place to call home,” the chamber said.

Class members will have the opportunity to establish relationships with local business and community leaders and build their professional and personal networks. Citi, which already sponsors the chamber’s two other leadership programs, has agreed to sponsor the new program as well.

“Investing in leadership programs that promote a top-notch talent retention strategy is vital to the future of our region, and we are proud to support all of the NKY chamber’s leadership programs and the launch of this important new program,” said Niki Lunsford, Citi’s vice president of communication and public affairs.

Applications for Encounter NKY are available online at www.NKYChamber.com/Encounter and are due by Aug. 1.

Applicants will need the full support of the company/organization they represent, as well as their employer or supervisor. If chosen, tuition for Encounter NKY is $1,100 for NKY chamber members and $1,500 for future members. The tuition will cover all program costs. There is a $20 non-refundable application fee. Space is limited – a maximum of 25 participants will be selected for the inaugural class. Admission occurs on a rolling basis until class capacity is reached. Given the limited class size, applicants are encouraged to apply early.

To learn more about Encounter NKY, visit www.NKYChamber.com/Encounter. Questions about the application process or the program, can be directed to Dawn Denham at ddenham@nkychamber.com.