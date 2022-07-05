Top nonprofit taps second CPS leader

Ross Turpeau hired as new VP to work with employers

Cincinnati Works named DeWolfe Ross Turpeau III as its new vice president and general manager to work with employers on hiring the agency’s clients, the second major hire the nonprofit has made from Cincinnati Public Schools’ leadership.

Turpeau was most recently director of talent acquisition and staffing for the district, Ohio’s third-largest public school district. Cincinnati Works in May hired former CPS interim superintendent Tianay Amat as its CEO, replacing Peggy Zink, who had been the organization’s leader for nearly 13 years.

Cincinnati Works helps individuals below the federal poverty line work toward economic self-sufficiency through employment. The organization offers its clients — which it calls members — lifetime access to one-on-one career and financial coaching, as well as connections to employer partners throughout the region and a wide range of additional support services.

The agency has helped place 11,500 people in jobs since its 1996 creation by prominent Cincinnati business leader David Phillips, and his wife, Liane.

Ross Turpeau

Turpeau has more than 25 years of leadership experience in education, sales, marketing, human

resources, operations management, strategic planning and customer service. Prior to his most recent role with CPS, he had been a principal and HR manager there.

“I’m so excited to join Cincinnati Works and build on the incredible work that is already impacting

employers across the Tristate area,” Turpeau said. “I am also thrilled to join our new CEO, Tianay

Amat, in her vision and commitment to eliminating barriers to successful employment and helping

others realize that a job is just the beginning.”

Turpeau is the first hire of Amat’s tenure, and he joins a leadership team with a diverse set of experiences in education, nonprofit and for-profit organizations. He will replace Matt Mooney, who has been with Cincinnati Works since 2019 in what was then a new vice president role. Mooney is leaving the agency for an opportunity out of state.

In addition to his experience with CPS, Turpeau served in leadership roles with PNC Bank, Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority and the University of Cincinnati. He earned bachelor’s degrees in management and marketing from UC, a master’s of business administration from Indiana Wesleyan University and a doctorate in educational leadership with a concentration on human resources management from Capella University.

“Dr. Turpeau is passionate about establishing a culture of growth and support, and he will be an asset

for our employer partners and members alike,” Amat said. “We know our on-site career and financial

coaching are valuable tools for improving job stability and economic mobility, and Dr. Turpeau will

collaborate skillfully with local employers to have a great impact.”

At Cincinnati Works, Turpeau will lead a team of 12 staff members who work closely with local employers to strengthen their frontline workforce, including eight coaches who work on-site with frontline employees.