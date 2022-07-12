Aichholz stepping down from Aviatra

Aviatra Accelerators, the successful Cincinnati-based nonprofit accelerator devoted to empowering women-owned startups and small businesses, is looking for a new CEO.

Founder Nancy Aichholz will transition away from day-to-day operations later this summer to focus on an undisclosed new venture.

Nancy Aichholz

Aichholz, who launched the nonprofit a dozen years ago, will be actively involved in the organization’s search for its next president and CEO and will remain in the role until a successor is named. The organization’s goal is to install the new leader by October 2022.

With a presence in Dayton, Cincinnati and Covington, Ky., Aviatra has helped over 3,000 female entrepreneurs create 15,000 jobs, has awarded millions in funding and its entrepreneurs have generated a cumulative total of over $1 billion in earned revenues.

“Nancy possesses a rare combination of grace, vision, leadership, passion and dedication not only for female entrepreneurs, but to the growth of our region,” said Trey Grayson, Aviatra Accelerators board member and outgoing board chair who has worked closely with Nancy since 2018.

“She has fostered relationships in the start-up, government and academic arenas, along with key funders, that have been critical to our expansion and growth not only in Greater Cincinnati, but throughout the region and our digital offerings.”

At the beginning of her Aviatra tenure, Aichholz established Aviatra’s headquarters in Covington, Ky., added staff and was instrumental in the creation of the organization’s first strategic plan. Later, she led Aviatra’s rebranding effort to create a more compelling and relevant brand for the accelerator.

As an entrepreneur herself, prior to her leadership role at Aviatra, Aichholz created a gourmet cake company called NanBrands while at home raising her children, after pursuing corporate marketing roles. Aichholz plans to return to her own entrepreneurial focus with a new business endeavor that will be formally announced later this year.