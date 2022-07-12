September start for Barron at parks

Jason Barron, founder of Cincinnati’s Red Bike and a past top staffer for former Cincinnati Mayor Mark Mallory, will start as the new director of Cincinnati Parks in early September.

“I am incredibly excited to join the Parks team and help preserve and grow one of our community’s greatest assets – our parks,” Barron told Movers & Makers.

A graduate of Vandalia-Butler High School in suburban Dayton and Ohio University, Barron has served as executive director of Red Bike since its creation in 2013. The service now has 60 stations and 600 bikes, with more coming this summer.

The Cincinnati Park Board voted last month to make Barron an offer. A vote on Barron’s contract is pending, likely to occur at the board’s next meeting later this month.

Barron got to know the region best in his work with Mallory, for whom he worked for nearly a decade. The last permanent director the parks had left in December, the third person in the role since 2017.

At Red Bike, Doug McClintock, the operations manager, will be the interim director when Barron departs next month.