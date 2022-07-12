Weiss exiting Holocaust center

Sarah L. Weiss is stepping down as the chief executive officer of the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center after 18 years with the organization, effective Sept. 22.

Board chair David Wise will assume interim CEO duties while Weiss will serve as a senior advisor. Together, the two will lay the groundwork for the future CEO to maximize the potential of a recent $18 million transformational gift given to HHC.

Sarah L. Weiss

“The same gut instinct that has guided me throughout my journey at HHC tells me it’s the right time for a change, for me and for HHC,” Weiss said. “My heart remains committed to HHC, and I’m delighted to work with David to steward the Center through its next phase of growth.”

Weiss will hand over daily operational duties to Wise, who will build out an organizational structure that supports the HHC’s plans for physical and programmatic growth. That will create space for Weiss to design the vision for the Center’s future.

As CEO, Weiss led the Center to become a successful, independent nonprofit that has grown in size and reach from its early days as part of Hebrew Union College. She spearheaded the effort to move HHC into Union Terminal in 2019. And she has built an endowment that will sustain the center’s work long into the future.

“We are all deeply thankful to Sarah and David for their continued leadership at this incredibly pivotal moment,” said Phyllis Jackson, incoming board chair. “HHC is poised to grow from strength to strength. As we continue to shape HHC’s footprint for the future, this is the perfect time to set the foundation for the Center’s next season and position it to thrive for years to come.”

Wise brings a successful background in business and community leadership to his new role with HHC. A lifelong Cincinnatian, Wise has served on the local boards of the Jewish National Fund, Rockwern Academy and the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati. He was selected in 2013 to be part of one of the first cohorts of the Wexner Heritage Program for Jewish volunteer leaders. He joined HHC’s board in 2014. Since then, he has worked closely with Weiss and developed an in-depth knowledge of the center and its team.

“I am enormously grateful to be in a position to assume this role in the organization at this exciting time,” Wise said. “I look forward to continuing my partnership with Sarah and leveraging her capacity to expand the work of HHC in a transformational way. Together, we will afford the board the time to find the next CEO to lead us into the future.”