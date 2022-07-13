Two shelters make adoption cheaper

Two Cincinnati animal shelters will participate in a national grant program aimed at encouraging dog and cat adoptions through the month of July.

Cincinnati Animal CARE Humane Society and Louie’s Legacy Animal Rescue will receive $50 per dog and $20 per cat for each adoption from the Bissell Pet Foundation from July 11-31. In 2021, Bissell Pet Foundation provided more than $2.5 million in grant funding through its “Empty the Shelters” program. The grant money makes it possible for the two shelters to drastically reduce the cost of animal adoption.

Cathy Bissell

The two local animal shelters are part of more than 250 shelters in 42 states participating in the program.

“We’ve had tremendous success working with Bissell’s “Empty the Shelters” events,” said Ray Anderson, community engagement manager for Cincinnati Animal CARE. “It’s a fun, exciting, and most important, we see animals going home! Our community is always fired up and wanting to be a part of the solution.”

The Bissell foundation was started by Cathy Bissell in 2011. Her husband is a fourth-generation chairman and CEO of the family-owned Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Bissell carpet cleaning giant.