Dunn moving on to new role in 2023

The leader who nearly doubled the size of Cincinnati’s St. Vincent de Paul nonprofit is leaving the charity for an undisclosed new opportunity.

Mike Dunn

“There is never a great time to step away from such a wonderful organization,” said Mike Dunn, “but as SVDP begins to make preparations for its new strategic plan to be implemented on Oct. 1, 2023, I thought this window of time was best for such a move both for the organization, as well as for the new executive director who succeeds me.”

Dunn has overseen substantial changes to the organization, including growth in the organization’s revenues from $23 million in 2014, the year before he arrived, to $45 million in 2021. Most of the growth came as a result of the renovation and expansion of the organization’s seven thrift stores and the opening of an eighth one.

Local executive search firm Gilman Partners will lead a national search for Dunn’s replacement, ideally completing it by November to provide a month’s overlap before Dunn ends his tenure on Dec. 31. Cincinnati’s St. Vincent organization is one of nearly 5,000 across the world.

“I want to thank Mike for his excellent leadership since he arrived,” said Alison Zlatic, SVDP’s board president. “SVDP has grown tremendously under Mike’s leadership and is serving our community in ways that we are all very proud of. He has shown us that SVDP cannot rest on our strong 153-year track record of serving neighbors in need, but that we always must evolve and improve to better meet our neighbors’ needs. He has positioned us exceedingly well for our next chapter of service to this community.”