Culture FIX: July 27-Aug. 2

This week begins and ends with high notes, and plenty from which to choose in between: opera, jazz, art, cultural festivals, and even a little euchre on the side (seriously!). Stay busy, My Friends.

Reginald Smith Jr. is Castor Talise Trevigne is Patience

It ain’t (quite) over…

Cincinnati Opera | Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-241-2742. DETAILS: The final few days of opera are upon us for 2022, with three diverse offerings. On Wednesday, bass Morris Robinson (CO artistic advisor) is joined by several operatic friends, a gospel choir and the CSO for “Morris And Friends,” an evening of arias and gospel tunes. Thursday and Saturday are the only two remaining performances of world premiere “Castor and Patience” at SCPA, which received a strong review from the New York Times last week. And the granddaddy of all operas, “Aida,” closes out its run and the season on Friday evening and Sunday afternoon. See specifics below…

July 27, 7:30 p.m. Morris and Friends

July 28, 30, 7:30 p.m. Gregory Spears and Tracy K. Smith: “Castor and Patience” (Corbett Theater, SCPA)

July 29, 7:30 p.m. and July 31, 3 p.m. Giuseppe Verdi: “Aida”

cincinnatiopera.org

Wednesday, July 27

Crown Jewels of Jazz Series | 6:30 p.m. Seasongood Pavilion, Eden Park. DETAILS: Veteran jazz vocalist Valerie Graschaire visits from Cincinnati sister city Nancy, France. Concert is free!

learningthroughart.com/crown-jewels-of-jazz

Thursday, July 28

InBocca Performance, “Girls Will Be Wolves” | 7 p.m. 8 N. Ft. Thomas Ave., Ft. Thomas, KY 41075. DETAILS: This is an admittedly “twisted” re-telling of “Little Red Riding Hood,” the tale of a girl, her errand, and the wolf who tempts her. Sounds interesting, no…? Repeats Friday and Saturday evening, Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Masks are requested due to the small size of the theater.

inboccaperformance.com

Friday, July 29

Art Design Consultants, BLINK 2022 Artist Showcase | 5-8 p.m. 1013 York St., Ste. 200 | Cincinnati, OH 45214. DETAILS: Before there was BLINK, the light show, there was BLINK, the art book. ADC is an art consultancy that connects clients with contemporary art. At this event, works by artists featured in the 2021 BLINK book will be displayed throughout ADC’s sprawling space in the West End, plus a sneak peek at 2022’s BLINK.

https://adcfineart.com/

Cincinnati Art Museum, Art After Dark | 5-9 p.m. 953 Eden Park Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-721-2787. DETAILS: Inspired by the current CAM exhibit “Joseph Urban: Unlocking an Art Deco Bedroom,” this Friday favorite features live jazz from AfroChine, cash bars, food for purchase, docent-led tours, free admission to the exhibition, and a performance inspired by Ma Rainey featuring Candice Handy from Cincinnati Shakespeare Company. Flapper and bootlegger costumes encouraged. Free admission. Parking is limited.

cincinnatiartmuseum.org

Karen Wellington Foundation, KWF Euchre Tournament | 7-11 p.m. The Pitch Cincy, 1430 Central Pkwy., Cincinnati OH, 45202. DETAILS: Not all fundraisers are stuffy, sit-down affairs. Maybe you played euchre in college? Here’s your chance to play again and for a great cause. KWF provides trips and experiences to women diagnosed with cancer. Cash prizes. Single player $25, Team $50.

https://bit.ly/3IRsp6w

Saturday, July 30

AfriFest Cincy: Taste Of Africa | Noon-8 p.m. Burnet Woods Bandstand, 3298 Clifton Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220. DETAILS: This largest African cultural event in the city is a family-friendly gathering celebrating Africa through cultural awareness, enhancing the community’s knowledge of how African cultures are represented locally, and connecting individuals to resources in the community. AfriFest is a free event showcasing African cultures, food, entertainment, kids/adult games and more.

myapnet.org/afrifest

Pendleton Neighborhood Council, Danger Wheel | 11 a.m.-dusk. 12th St. at Broadway. DETAILS: For those of us who live nearby, this has become must-view craziness. Adult big-wheel downhill racing that gets more complicated/hair-raising round-by-round. And those eliminated can get back in the game by racing, yes, blindfolded. Neighborhood restaurants are open, and al fresco food and drink is available as well. Free and open to the public. Proceeds benefit beautification projects in the Pendleton neighborhood.

dangerwheel.com/#dangerwheel

Sunday, July 31

EquaSion, Festival of Faiths | Virtual and Cintas Center. DETAILS: This week-long exploration of commonalities among religious faiths kicks off virtually with several opening-day events. Each day this week shares religious traditions including Baha’i, Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Islam, Jainism, Judaism, Sikhism, Native American traditions and Zoroastrianism. Whether or not you are a religious practitioner, you have to admire this effort to find and embrace common ground in a splintered world. Continues through Aug. 7, when FOF closes with an in-person event at the Cintas Center.

1:30 p.m. Opening devotional observance

3 p.m. “Faith for Earth: A Call for Action”

4:30 p.m. “Sacred Connections: Celebrations and Ceremonies”

7 p.m. “How to Start a Green Team in Your Congregation”

equasion.org

Monday, Aug. 1

Washington Park, Jazz at the Park | 6 p.m. Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: Vocalist/percussionist Patsy Meyer grew up in Northern Kentucky, established herself here in the 1990s, then relocated to Los Angeles in 2001. She’s back now, dividing her time between here and Puerto Vallarta, and she plans to make your Monday sing.

washingtonpark.org/events