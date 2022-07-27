Festival of Faiths: a collaboration for the common good

The Greater Cincinnati interfaith community will once again unite during the 5th annual Festival of Faiths— a week-long, hybrid celebration from July 31-Aug. 7, 2022. More than 30 faith organizations representing 13 world religions will participate in the week’s activities to bring meaningful, entertaining and educational programming to the public.

The festival is free, open to the public, and features faith-based conversations, dialogues, workshops, meditations and music programs. EquaSion, the hosting organization, has assembled a committee working with sponsors and faith-based groups from all over the region. This year’s festival co-chairs, Penny Pensak, Afreen Asif, and Bishop Marvin Thomas Sr. lead a dedicated group composed of members of diverse backgrounds.

Compassion Through Action: Working for the Common Good is the theme of the 5th Annual Festival of Faiths, and the focus throughout the week is on community and unity. The festival will culminate in an in-person festival on Aug. 7, at Xavier University’s Cintas Center.

“The 2022 Festival of Faith’s theme calls for all peoples to be intentional in putting love into action not just for self but the whole of the human community,” Festival co-chair Bishop Thomas said. “The theme calls us to replace words with deeds. We can build the beloved community a lot easier through working and not just words. Compassion is love in action.”

This year’s festival is being held in honor of the memory of past festival co-chair, Jaipal Singh. Jaipal’s memory will live on through his extraordinary life and his outstanding contributions to the interfaith relations in Cincinnati.

“Many in our Festival of Faiths community can speak in a spiritual voice, some can speak in a visionary voice, and several can speak in a leadership voice,” Festival co-chair Pensak said. “Jaipal Singh could speak in all three voices. When he spoke, we took a deep breath. He centered us, encouraged us to look forwards, and always reminded us we are stronger when we reach a consensus and work together. As we plan this year’s Festival, we hear Jaipal’s measured, unique voice guiding us.”

Public programming begins on Sunday, July 31, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 7. On that final Sunday, thousands are expected to gather at the Cintas Center and enjoy cultural foods, merchandise, youth and adult activities, more than 60 faith-based exhibitors, cultural and ethnic music and entertainment.

“Marie Curie said ‘Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less.’ The world is progressively getting harder to navigate as time goes on, and the best way to deal with that is to seek to understand the unknown,” Festival co-chair Asif said. “Equation’s Festival of Faiths, provides a space for all of Cincinnati to come together to not only grow but to teach in a safe and respectful environment where one’s uniqueness is accepted and celebrated.”

All events and programs are free and open to the public, but advanced registration is required for the virtual events.

View the week’s calendar of activities and links to register for all virtual events: www.cincifestivaloffaiths.org.

5th Annual Festival of Faiths

A week-long celebration: July 31-Aug. 7

Culminating in the exhibition on Aug. 7 from noon-5 p.m., Xavier University’s Cintas Center

Free and open to the public

Brought to you by EquaSion

About EquaSion:

EquaSion is a nonpartisan civic association whose mission is to promote Compassion through Action: acting on our compassion, we engage people of all faiths to discover their shared humanity and spirituality and to work together for an equitable and just community for all. Its signature program is the Cincinnati Festival of Faiths. For more information on EquaSion’s interfaith community and the Cincinnati Festival of Faiths, visit www.equasion.org.

