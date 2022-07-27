Joseph House to build new facility

Nearly $5 million has been pledged toward a new $8.5 million facility being planned in Camp Washington to provide treatment and recovery to Greater Cincinnati veterans.

Joseph House – the region’s only exclusive treatment and recovery service for veterans located in Over-the-Rhine since 1994 – will break ground later this summer, with construction to follow, as a result of the receipt of two grants totaling more than $4.7 million. About $1.5 million is being provided by Disabled American Veterans, while $3.3 million is coming from the Veterans Administration.

A rendering of the new facility in Camp Washington

“The work of the VA and DAV to support and empower our nation’s heroes is so admirable, and we’re grateful to have their financial backing as we build a facility that positions us to increase and enhance our services,” said Alicia Patterson, Joseph House executive director. “We have served nearly 2,000 veterans since opening our doors on Republic Street in 1994 and are thrilled that this move will enable us to build a treatment facility that will strengthen our efforts.”

The facility will improve support for clients suffering from traumatic brain injuries, post-traumatic stress disorder and will provide first-ever inpatient services to female and disabled veterans.

The new three-story building will be located at 3304 Colerain Ave., less than four miles from Joseph House’s current Over-the-Rhine facility, which will be sold by the agency.

The new location will include beds for clients receiving inpatient treatment. Some of the beds will be in single-occupancy rooms with private bathrooms, giving clients suffering from PTSD the individual space necessary to lessen triggers and associated symptoms. This will mark the first time that Joseph House will have the infrastructure to provide inpatient treatment to female veterans. The facility also will have ADA-compliant rooms and accommodations to welcome and better serve clients with physical disabilities.

“These grants allow VA, alongside community partners like Joseph House, to amplify efforts to reduce homelessness and to protect the dignity of our most vulnerable veterans,” said VA secretary Denis McDonough.

A campaign to raise the remaining $3.5 million needed for the project is underway.

“We are honored to support the vital work being done for at-risk veterans at Joseph House,” said the DAV’s Richard Marbes. “We remain committed to supporting their mission and know they will continue to make great strides toward improving the lives of the men and women who served.”