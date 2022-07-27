Trihealth taps first woman board chair

A former Kroger Co. executive connected to Trihealth for more than a decade has been named chair of its board – the first woman to hold the position.

Kathy Kelly has been elected chair of the Trihealth board. She succeeds Ralph (Mike) Michael, who had been in the role since 2019 and will now become vice chair.

Kathy Kelly

TriHealth’s board is composed of representatives appointed by the system’s two sponsors, Bethesda Inc. and CommonSpirit Health, medical staff presidents for Bethesda North and Good Samaritan Hospitals, and TriHealth CEO Mark C. Clement.

The board serves as the governing body for all TriHealth entities, including Bethesda North and Good Samaritan hospitals, its community and specialty hospitals, thirteen ambulatory centers and TriHealth Physicians Partners, the system’s physician enterprise.

“Since joining TriHealth’s board, I have had the privilege to work closely with the trustees and TriHealth’s outstanding senior leadership team and am excited to be a part of TriHealth’s mission to provide high-quality, compassionate care to our community,” Kelly said.

Kelly was the founder, president and chief operating officer of Kroger Personal Finance for the Kroger Co. She has previously served as board chair for Mt. St. Joseph University, and was a board member for the YWCA of Greater Cincinnati, the Franciscan Sisters of the Poor Foundation, Easter Seals Tristate and the SC Ministry Foundation.

Kelly had been on the board of Bethesda Inc., one of TriHealth’s sponsor organizations, since 2012 and previously served as that organization’s board chair.

“With their extensive business, leadership, and community service experience, we are fortunate to have Kathy and Mike step into these important board leadership roles as we continue to advance our transformational work of getting healthcare right for the communities we serve through better care, better health and better value,” Clement said.